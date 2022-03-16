Four Love Island USA stars no longer taking part in The Challenge

Shannon St Clair and Josh Goldstein from Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Last week, several Love Island USA names were leaked as taking part in The Challenge on CBS.

These names included Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair, Olivia Kaiser, Korey Gandy, and Jovonny Vega, Cinco Holland and Cashay Proudfoot, and Season 2’s Cely Vazquez and Justine Ndiba and Season 1’s Kyra Green.

However, in a recent Instagram Q&A, Korey said that the leaked list was fake.

Whether the list was fake or not remains disputed, but it does turn out that four of the names listed are not going to compete on The Challenge.

Four Love Island USA cast members not appearing on The Challenge

While most of the names were accurate, four of the announced Love Island USA cast members will not be on the show.

Whether these four pulled out or just hadn’t completely signed on is a question unanswered right now.

There were five names that are not competing, although two of them are considered alternates in case anyone tests positive for COVID-19.

The four Love Island USA cast members that will not compete on The Challenge are Korey Gandy, Olivia Kaiser, Josh Goldstein, and Shannon St. Clair.

The fifth announced person not appearing on the show is Big Brother’s, Christmas Abbott.

This means Cinco, Cashay, Javonny, Cely, Justine, and Kyra are the Love Island USA people representing that reality dating show.

Josh and Shannon are the alternates.

This makes sense because Josh has said he was not interested in another reality TV show and the two seem to be doing well on their own. However, Josh is also incredibly dedicated to his workouts and athletic prowess and could be a contender if he appears on the show.

Who is left from Love Island USA?

There should still be some controversy from the Love Island USA contingent.

Cinco Holland and Cashay Proudfoot were involved in the biggest love triangle of Season 3. Cashay was responsible for sending Cinco home, but then they started dating after the show.

However, they broke up earlier this year.

As for Javonny, this will be exciting for fans, who rebelled when he was evicted from the villa — right before Casa Amor, where he was guaranteed to find a new woman to couple up with.

Love Island USA is on hiatus. The show will return in the summer of 2022 on a new streaming network in Peacock. The Challenge: CBS spinoff premiere date is TBA for CBS and/or Paramount Plus.