Former The Challenge star reveals difficult pregnancy, still ‘considered high risk’ situation

The cast of MTV’s The Challenge Vendettas season. Pic credit: Paramount+

Alicia Wright, a former competitor on MTV’s The Challenge and cast member from Are You The One? has revealed she is expecting a child later this year.

The announcement came on Mother’s Day, with Alicia also revealing that this pregnancy is “considered high risk” and that she originally believed she wouldn’t be able to conceive.

In addition to sharing the big news she is expecting, Alicia also revealed the sex of her baby and the timeframe for when she expects the birth will happen.

The Challenge, AYTO star announces pregnancy on Mother’s Day

Former The Challenge Season 31 competitor Alicia Wright revealed on Instagram this past Mother’s Day that she and boyfriend Xander Maddox are expecting the arrival of their baby by late summer or early fall.

Based on Alicia’s IG post (below), they’ll welcome a baby daughter in September of this year. Alicia shared gratitude and appreciation for her boyfriend in her post, for giving her a gift in life after she once believed she couldn’t conceive.

Alicia shared that is due to being diagnosed with endometriosis and was informed she might not be able to conceive or carry a child on her own. The endometrium is the inner lining of the uterus. With endometriosis, a tissue similar to the one that lines the inside of the uterus grows on the outside. The Mayo Clinic describes it as a painful disorder that can affect the fallopian tubes, ovaries, and pelvis.

“This pregnancy has not been easy, I am considered high risk, but I am so grateful to have you in my belly. Our families & friends are so excited & have already made her feel so loved. I love you @xander.maddox , the home we’ve built together , and our little girl that will see us in September,” Alicia shared in her caption.

She included several photos of her and Xander posing together, as well as ultrasound images next to a dress, pink towel with elephant images, and flowers in celebration of their future daughter.

Alicia previously appeared on MTV’s The Challenge: Vendettas, the 31st season of the reality competition series. During that season, everyone was on their own with no teammates, although alliances existed. Melissa Reeves eliminated Alicia in the fourth episode.

In addition to The Challenge, Alicia was also a cast member for Are You The One? Season 5 and the spinoff series Are You The One? Second Chances. Her original AYTO cast included Challenge stars Kam Williams and Derrick Henry.

Adding to her Challenge connections, she appeared on Ex on the Beach and was the ex-girlfriend of Cory Wharton, who is now amongst familiar faces on The Challenge.

Alicia’s boyfriend Xander Maddox ready to welcome daughter

Not only did Alicia share the big news with her followers, but so did her boyfriend. Xander shared his excitement over becoming a “girl dad” and embarking on this new journey with Alicia.

“Fell in love with a Baddie and now I’m a Daddy 🥺🥰. To my future babygirl: I got you❤️. To my baddie @lavida.alicia: I got US. I can’t wait for our new journey together! #girldad,” Xander shared in his post.

Xander is one of several significant others with Challenge stars expecting babies this year. Others include Zach Nichols, expecting his first child with Jenna Compono, and Kerryon Johnson, expecting his first with Challenge star Ashley Kelsey. Also expecting this September is Double Agents star Kyle Christie and his girlfriend, Vicky Turner.

The Challenge Season 37 premiere date is TBA on MTV in 2021.