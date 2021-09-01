Former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher reveals if she’s doing Dancing with the Stars

Former Bachelorette lead JoJo Fletcher shares if she will be on Dancing with the Stars and if she has any other projects up her sleeve. Pic credit: ABC

Former Bachelorette lead JoJo Fletcher revealed to fans whether she’ll be competing on ABC’s hit reality TV dance series Dancing with the Stars.

DWTS invites many Bachelorette and Bachelor leads to take part in Dancing with the Stars after their stint on the reality dating series.

Lately, JoJo has dropped major hints that led fans to believe she might compete for the Mirrorball trophy.

She recently shared on her Instagram story that she was struggling to adjust to a new time zone, potentially from EDT to PDT.

She also revealed she couldn’t be at home for her fiance Jordan Rodgers’ birthday because “something came up.”

She was also wearing workout gear, which she could wear to learn choreography for Dancing with the Stars.

Will JoJo Fletcher be on Dancing with the Stars?

JoJo heard the fan chatter about her Dancing with the Stars possibilities so she addressed the matter on her Instagram story.

She shared a message exchange between one of her fans which read, “Are you doing dwts?????”

She responded, “Lol everyone dming me this! I’m not, but funny story—I was supposed to do @DancingABC after my season of Bachelorette but ended up not being able to bc of my contract. Womp womp.”

Womp indeed.

Jordan’s fans faced disappointment to learn she won’t be gracing the stage and showing off her dancing skills.

At least she’s not alone in being a recent Bachelorette to not join the show as soon as they finished with the dating series.

Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed she felt disappointed she didn’t receive the opportunity to be on Dancing with the Stars immediately following her season.

Kaitlyn finally received the opportunity years later and ended up taking home the Mirrorball trophy.

Could the same be true for Jordan, eventually?

It seems likely the most recent Bachelorette lead, Katie Thurston could compete on DWTS.

What has JoJo Fletcher been up to?

Luckily, JoJo has other projects on the horizon.

She and Jordan recently moved to Puerto Rico to take on a new area to flip houses.

The two have made a career out of it, which was showcased on their former unscripted series, Cash Pad.

She and Jordan also recently landed a hosting gig for a brand new dating reality TV series.

They filmed as hosts for a TV series called The Big D, a show giving divorced couples or those on the brink of divorce a chance to rekindle their relationships or find new love.

Based on her recent Instagram stories, JoJo has another secret project up her sleeves.

Even though it won’t be Dancing with the Stars, fans should enjoy what’s to come.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC. Dancing with the Stars premieres on Monday, September 20 at 8/7c on ABC.