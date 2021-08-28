DWTS: Will Bachelorette Katie Thurston be joining the cast?

Katie Thurston may be joining Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars is just around the corner. Fans are gearing up for an iconic list of names, and so far, only two cast members have been confirmed.

It is common to have either The Bachelor or The Bachelorette lead compete on the season of DWTS following their season’s end. Although it doesn’t always happen (case in point, Kaitlyn Bristowe waiting forever for a chance), it looks like it will be happening for Season 30.

After a cheeky exchanged on Twitter, Katie Thurston will likely be one of the ladies participating in Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars.

Blake Moynes hints at Katie Thurston’s DWTS gig

After Robert Mills tweeted about a big Dancing with the Stars announcement, Blake Moynes decided to play around. He responded to the tweet saying, “Can’t wait to get on that stage [dancing emoji]”

That, of course, led to another comment from Robert about Blake not being able to keep a secret. Then Katie Thurston came in for the confirmation without actually confirming anything.

She wrote, “Technically DWTS didn’t send him that NDA so I think he’s good to go! [laughing emoji]”

That conversation pretty much confirms viewers can expect to see Katie Thurston in the Season 30 Dancing with the Stars cast without actually confirming it is happening.

Katie Thurston chose Blake Moynes on The Bachelorette

During her season on The Bachelorette, Katie Thurston didn’t have it easy. She was being told the men were there for the wrong reasons, Blake Moynes dropped in late on the season, and Greg Grippo had that confrontation with her near the end just before he quit the show.

Fortunately, Katie and Blake are still together and enjoying the relationship they have built. Based on his tweet, it looks like he will be in the audience supporting her as she competes on the reality TV dance show.

The couple is known to drop hints in code, as Katie did ahead of the Bachelorette finale when Monsters & Critics decoded her Instagram post and revealed it would be Blake Moynes she chose at the end. These tweets definitely had a coded message too.

As Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes spend time together, adding Dancing with the Stars to their list of accomplishments is likely on the horizon. Be sure to keep following the couple to find out when the announcement is made.

Dancing with the Stars returns Monday, September 20 at 8/7c on ABC.