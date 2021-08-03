The Bachelorette spoilers: Here’s why this post may give away the end of Katie Thurston’s season

Katie Thurston may have given away who she ends up with on The Bachelorette with one simple emoji. Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston has been teasing fans about how her season of The Bachelorette goes on social media, but she may have gone too far this time.

Katie’s most recent social media upload gives a big clue at how her season ends.

It was a clever post that took some detective work, but that’s what we’re here for.

Katie Thurston may have given away which Bachelorette contestant she ends up with

Katie recently hinted that everything worked out for the best, and she ends up with someone during the Men Tell All special.

Now, Katie uploaded an Instagram post that proves that point further.

Katie smiles at the camera with a coral lip and wearing a sheer polka dot shirt in the picture.

She captioned the post, “I’m in love.”

This could mean many things. In fact, fans assumed the post was simply another tease because she tagged herself.

While Katie is certainly a self-confident woman, there is reason to believe her post is directed at the man she ends up with on The Bachelorette.

In addition to those three little words, she included a bear emoji.

The meaning of the emoji came to light after one of the hometown dates.

Blake Moynes showed Katie a glimpse of Canada for his hometown date. He also gave Katie a matching jersey. The back of Blake’s journey read “Honey Bear.” Yes, bear — like the bear emoji.

Taking that into consideration, Katie’s social media post sounds a lot like a coded message to Blake.

Blake’s jersey reads “Honey Bear.” Pic credit: ABC

Does Katie end up with Blake?

Spoilers also confirm that Katie leaves The Bachelorette engaged to Blake.

This may surprise some viewers since Blake came onto the show later in the game and has yet to tell Katie that he loves her.

However, it seems that their relationship will progress quickly — enough for Katie to feel comfortable accepting a ring from him.

Blake’s hometown date went well. Katie and Blake’s chemistry was more radiant than ever. They laughed and had a great time making jokes about Blake’s maple syrup obsession.

Katie also admitted that she would be willing to move to Canada during a truth or dare dart game.

Katie also got to meet Blake’s mom and sister. The two seemed to like Katie and told Blake they wanted him to act in her best interest.

They encouraged him to tell Katie he loved her if that’s how he truly felt.

Although their bond is increasing, Blake still didn’t feel like he could say that he loved her.

However, based on spoilers, it seems like Blake will get there eventually.

