Felicia Cannon shares new videos from hospital room as Big Brother alum tries ‘to stay positive’

Big Brother 25 alum Felicia Cannon has shared two new videos from her hospital room.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Felicia has been in the hospital for colitis.

She had hoped to be there for only a few days, but her stay has stretched longer than she wanted.

Colitis is considered a chronic digestive disease. It is characterized by inflammation of the inner lining of the colon. It is an Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD).

Felicia asked her followers for prayers in a recent post but has now followed that up with videos on how she is doing.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Big Brother fans met Felicia during the Summer 2023 season. She was bonded closely with Cirie Fields, and Felicia made it to fourth place on the BB25 cast.

Felicia Cannon shares a video where she tries to stay positive

“I’m trying to stay positive,” Felicia says after explaining that she was light-headed and now feeling well on Sunday morning.

“What’s on my heart today. #faithofamustardseed #comeongod#trustingandbelieving,” reads the caption to the video.

Later in the video, Felicia states that he is keeping hope alive and that she will be heading home later in the day.

Felicia then sings two songs for the camera. One of the songs is about how much she wants to go home.

Many fans and Big Brother alums have left her messages of support.

“I love you so much Mama Fe ❤️,” wrote Jag Bains from BB25.

“You got this and will see better days, much love 🙏🏽💙,” posted Joseph Abdin from BB24.

Big Brother 13 winner Rachel Reilly also stopped by to leave a note.

“You are so strong and beautiful and loved mama fe,” Rachel wrote.

“I love you Mama Fe! I told you, I’m just a truck drive away. I’m here for you!” Cameron Hardin from BB25 wrote.

Hopefully, Felicia will be allowed to go home very soon.

BB alums share their support of Felicia. Pic credit: @Felicia.Cannon.9/Instagram

More news from the world of Big Brother

A new season of The Traitors is filming in Scotland. Host Alan Cumming announced that he had already selected the new Traitors.

Here is The Traitors 3 cast list. It features two people from Big Brother and players from Summer House, Bachelor In Paradise, and The Amazing Race.

There are also four Survivor alums playing on The Traitors 3. Peacock and the show’s producers have enjoyed having people from Survivor on the first two seasons.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+. Felicia Cannon played on Big Brother 25.

Big Brother 26 debuts July 17 on CBS.