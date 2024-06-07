Felicia Cannon asks for prayers from a hospital bed, Big Brother alum receives many well wishes from fans

Big Brother 25 alum Felicia Cannon is asking her fans for prayers.

Felicia shared a post on Instagram, noting that she is in the hospital for colitis.

Colitis is considered a chronic digestive disease. It is characterized by inflammation of the inner lining of the colon. It is an Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD).

Felicia didn’t clarify the severity of her symptoms or case, but she did allude to her hospital stay being at least “a couple days.”

Big Brother fans met Felicia last summer. She was part of the BB25 cast and worked closely with Cirie Fields.

Felicia finished fourth place on BB25, where she got evicted on Day 96. She voted for Matt Klotz to win on finale night, but Jag Bains became the Big Brother 25 winner.

A request for prayers from Felicia Cannon

“Keep me in your prayers…,” Felicia captioned a new Instagram post.

“Hopefully I go home in a couple days max… Colitus… Come on God… #faithofamustardseed, comeongod, #youknowI’mhungry,” she added to the post.

Her post also has a photo of Felicia on a hospital bed.

Big Brother alums and fans show Felicia some support

Many people have left well wishes for Felicia. That includes Big Brother alums, entertainment writers, and fans.

“Prayers and positive thoughts love 😍,” wrote Big Brother 13 winner Rachel Reilly.

“Feel better 🙏🏽,” wrote Big Brother 24 alum Joseph Abdin.

“Prayers baby girl my BB girl u got this,” wrote a fan.

Another fan noted that they had recently been through something similar.

“Know what you’re going through. I ended up in the hospital with a colitis attack last year. Prayers being sent your way!” the fan wrote.

“Feel better! ❤️,” posted entertainment writer Sharon Tharp.

BB25 alum Felicia Cannon is in the hospital. Pic credit: @Felicia.Cannon.9/Instagram

