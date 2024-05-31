Jeff and Jordan from Big Brother answer fan questions, Jordan gets brutally honest calling out Jeff

Big Brother couple Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder have a podcast about life, family, and their time on TV.

In a bonus episode of their podcast Togethermess, they answered some questions from fans.

One particular question had them revealing the most misunderstood things about themselves.

For Big Brother fans who need a reminder about Jeff and Jordan, they were part of the BB11 cast in 2009.

Jordan won BB11 over Natalie Matinez, and Jeff was named America’s Favorite Houseguest. Jordan and Jeff were also in a showmance that developed into more in the real world.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The couple returned for BB13, where Jordan finished fourth place and Jeff finished seventh. Rachel Reilly won that season over runner-up Porsche Briggs.

Since then, Jeff and Jordan have been on The Amazing Race, gotten married, and had two kids.

A special Q&A episode of Togethermess

Jeff and Jordan answered many fan questions in the roughly 20-minute bonus episode.

One fan asked if the couple would ever have Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas on the podcast.

Rachel and Brendon are another Big Brother couple. They met on BB12 and also returned for BB13. Now Rachel and Brendon are married and have kids.

Jeff said that later (down the road) more guests will be incorporated into the podcast, but, for now, they don’t want to complicate the format.

He also said that “if the timing is right” he would love to have them on the show.

Jeff and Jordan were also asked if they have veneers (they do not).

The couple was also asked how they deal with people coming up to them who recognize them, how the couple has reacted to Jeff being “canceled” by CBS.com, and why Jordan returned to host Reindeer Games.

At the 15:48 mark of the video, Jeff and Jordan address what they feel are the most misunderstood things about them. Jordan got very blunt when she said that people think Jeff “is an a**hole” and Jeff responded to the topic.

The full bonus podcast episode (Ask Us Anything!) is shared below.

More news from Big Brother

A new season of Big Brother debuts in the summer of 2024.

The first Big Brother 26 commercial has already debuted.

We also have the early BB26 episode schedule, which should be easier on fans.

Big Brother alum Christie Murphy shared an adorable photo with her twins. The former BB21 houseguest gave birth to two baby girls this past winter.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+. That includes the seasons featuring Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd (BB11 and BB13).

Big Brother 26 debuts July 17 on CBS.