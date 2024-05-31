Big Brother alum Christie Murphy shares adorable photo with her smiling twin babies

Christie Murphy is enjoying being a mom.

The Big Brother 21 alum surfaced on social media to share a new photo with her adorable twin babies.

Christie gave birth to her babies this past winter and became a mom with her wife, Jamie Martin.

The couple married in April 2022 after an engagement in Paris in August 2021.

The surprise proposal in France was part of a romantic vacation for the pair.

Now Christie and Jamie have two beautiful baby girls.

Christie shares a new baby photo

Christie shared a new photo of her babies on the floor with her.

“I’ll lay on the floor for the rest of my life if it means I get to see these smiles,” reads the caption to the Instagram post.

Her daughters, Sage Martin Murphy and Sela James Murphy, are smiling on either side of Christie.

Christie previously revealed that the baby names are derived from her wife’s full birth name. They went that route after giving the babies Christie’s last name.

Christie was part of the BB21 cast and lived in the Big Brother house during the summer of 2019.

She finished in sixth place after being in a power alliance for much of the season.

Christie voted for Jackson Michie to win on finale night, and he beat Holly Allen in a 6-3 vote. Nicole Anthony finished in third place and was named America’s Favorite Houseguest. Nicole returned the next summer to play on Big Brother: All-Stars 2 (BB22).

Repurposing of classic wedding dresses for babies

Christie and Jamie also re-purposed their wedding dresses to become clothes for their daughters. It was a great way to re-use their dresses while keeping them within the family.

“I would’ve never imagined what our wedding dresses would look like on our baby girls! Having our dresses completely deconstructed & put back together to form two new beautiful creations for our daughters special day, was a gift I never knew I needed,” Christie shared.

A video of the process is shared below.

