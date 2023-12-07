Fans are begging Darcey Silva’s daughter Aniko not to follow in her mom’s footsteps

Aniko Bollok rocked a daring outfit for a recent event, but it’s garnering comparisons to her mom Darcey Silva.

Aniko posted the video of her night out on social media, and people instantly took to the comment section and begged her not to follow in her mom’s footsteps.

While there were some harsh comments on the post, it was nothing compared to the vitriol spewed daily at Darcey and her twin sister Stacey Silva.

The Darcey & Stacey stars have transformed their faces and bodies over time, and these days, they look completely different than when we first met them years ago.

The twins have undergone multiple surgeries over the years and have been accused of having body dysmorphia due to their obsession with going under the knife.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

They’ve also come under fire for their constant use of filters that further alter their appearances, but the negative backlash hasn’t swayed them.

Here’s hoping Aniko has the same tough skin as her mom and aunt because the critics have set their sights on the 18-year-old with rude comments about her and her mom.

Darcey & Stacey star Aniko Bollok rocks a daring outfit on the red carpet

The last time we saw Aniko in Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey, she was headed to college, but she still finds time to have some fun in between.

She recently enjoyed a fashionable night out and posted a video that showed her posing on the red carpet and having her photos taken.

Aniko’s sheer outfit showed a bit of skin, plus some underboob, as she posed in the sparkly crop top with matching leggings.

“Honey im homeeee!! set from @fashionnova,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Darcey & Stacey fans slam Aniko and compare her to Darcey Silva

Many of Aniko’s Instagram followers showered her with compliments about the daring outfit. However, not everyone felt her attire was appropriate for her age.

The Darcey & Stacey star got backlash in the comments as critics compared her to her mom, Darcey Silva.

“Omg she acting like her mom with theses kinky clothes 😂😂,” wrote one commenter.

“Lord don’t start acting like your mama!” said someone else.

One Instagram user wrote, “Omg… how old are you again? Please don’t try to look like your mum and aunt. You were beautiful before now you look trashy 🤷🏻‍♀️🙈.”

Fans weigh in. Pic credit: @anibollok/Instagram

One person wrote, “Sad and pathetic.. she’s turning into her mum!”

Another exclaimed, “Not good. She’s dressing and acting like her overdone mom. Plus she’s a teenager for gods sake!”

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.