90 Day Fiance viewers shocked by Darcey and Stacey’s unrecognizable appearance: ‘Who are those people?’

Darcey and Stacey Silva are no strangers to changing up their looks, but their critics think, at this point, they’ve taken it too far.

When we were first introduced to Darcey during Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, she looked drastically different than she now looks.

The same goes for Stacey since the sisters make sure to undergo identical work to reflect the fact that they’re twins.

The TLC stars have no shame in their game when it comes to which plastic surgeries and procedures they’ve had done.

The Silva twins have undergone a myriad of matching surgeries and procedures, including everything from Botox and filler to cheek lifts, buccal fat removal, liposuction, and more.

With rumors flying that Darcey is preparing to tie the knot with her on-again-off-again fiance, Georgi Rusev, it made sense that she and Stacey recently promoted their favorite couture bridal designer.

Darcey and Stacey Silva unveil unrecognizable appearances in latest promotion

The ladies uploaded a video to their Instagram Stories, as shared by a 90 Day Fiance fan account on Instagram, seen below.

In the recording, a filter was being used, as it could be seen slipping as the ladies stood inside Katerina Bocci’s bridal shop, plugging the designer’s work.

Darcey was clad in a black bodysuit while Stacey donned a gray top and black leggings for the video, each showing off their fresh blowouts.

90 Day Fiance viewers made it known that they were taken aback by Darcey and Stacey’s altered appearances in the comments section of the Instagram share.

Critics are startled by the Silva twins’ appearances

“Omg why does Darcy’s face look like that,” asked one concerned Instagram user.

Another asked, “Is that a mask?”

“Omg I seriously didn’t recognise them!!!” penned another astounded critic.

Darcey and Stacey’s critics were in disbelief over their altered appearances. Pic credit: @90dayfianceupdate/Instagram

Others asked, “Who are those people????” and “Omg this is not real, right? They’re trolling, right?”

Is Darcey preparing to wed her on-again fiance, Georgi Rusev?

As we mentioned, there is talk that Darcey and Georgi are preparing to tie the knot, which would explain why Darcey and Stacey paid a visit to Katerina Bocci’s bridal shop.

After the duo confirmed they’d reconciled, Georgi was spotted shopping for wedding bands.

Then, Georgi posted an Instagram photo of himself in a tuxedo, and the caption read, “It’s finally happening! ❤️,” insinuating that he and Darcey were finally ready to walk down the aisle.

Darcey shared a screenshot of Georgi’s photo to her Instagram Stories, and in her caption also wrote, “It’s finally happening.”

Darcey and Georgi have shared their rollercoaster love story for four seasons on Darcey & Stacey. The pair has been engaged twice and broken it off twice, but it looks as though the third time could be the charm for these lovebirds.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.