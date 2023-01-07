90 Day Fiance viewers shocked by Darcey and Stacey Silva’s ‘botched’ appearances in latest video

Darcey and Stacey pose for selfies on Instagram. Pic credit: @darceysilva and @staceysilvatv/Instagram

90 Day Fiance stars and twin sisters Darcey and Stacey Silva are known for their spirited personalities as much as their ever-changing looks.

The Darcey & Stacey co-stars have changed their looks drastically since Darcey first appeared on the 90 Day Fiance franchise during Season 1 of Before the 90 Days.

With Season 4 of their spinoff, Darcey & Stacey, premiering later this month, TLC and the twins have been promoting their show.

In a recent trailer for Darcey & Stacey, viewers watched some of the drama that will unfold this season.

Although there’s plenty of wild drama coming viewers’ way, many who watched the sneak peek couldn’t help but focus on something else: Darcey and Stacey’s altered appearances.

Taking to the comments section of the Instagram Reel, shared by Darcey on her IG page, critics expressed their distaste for the results of the twins’ multitude of surgical procedures.

90 Day Fiance viewers criticize Darcey and Stacey Silva’s ‘botched’ surgeries

Asking “WTF happened” to Darcey and Stacey’s faces, one of their critics sarcastically suggested the show should be called “cautionary tales of plastic surgery” or “Body dysmorphia.”

Another commented how “beautiful” Darcey was when she was first introduced to 90 Day Fiance viewers, but thinks that now “she’s botched will all those fillers and crap.”

Another disparager called the twins’ looks “scarier and scarier” with each new season and wrote, “They need to stop with all the plastic surgery its not pretty.”

One critic questioned what they did to their faces but felt they should be able to do “whatever makes them happy.”

Darcey and Stacey defend their cosmetic work

The Silva twins have been open about the procedures and surgeries they’ve undergone to achieve their current looks. They even documented some of their work when they traveled all the way to Turkey in an effort to beautify themselves even further.

Some of the work they had done overseas included a Barbie touch-up surgery, revised nose jobs, fox eyes, cheek lifts with buccal fat removal, lip lifts, 360 high-definition Vaser liposuction, and breast uplifts. Darcey and Stacey have also admitted to undergoing Botox injections, laser procedures, and veneers.

Although the twins are pleased with their results and continue to have work done to alter and upkeep their appearances, their critics continually urge them to stop.

