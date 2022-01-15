Exclusive: Jersey Shore’s Mike Sorrentino talks Angelina’s marriage, says ‘anything is possible’

Mike Sorrentino talks Angelina’s marriage issues in an exclusive interview. Pic credit: MTV

Angelina Pivarnick has struggled during the first two episodes of Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

During the premiere episode, he sat alongside costar Jenni “JWOWW” Farley as she got advice regarding the divorce process. Angelina was visibly torn and emotional regarding the issues in her marriage and her costars have done their best to be supportive.

Just last season, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino sat beside Angelina as she decorated her Christmas tree alone and admitted through tears that Chris had moved out. He offered his advice and support to her and tried to get her to remain positive.



Mike shared his thoughts on Angelina’s current marriage troubles in an exclusive interview with Monsters and Critics.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino talks Angelina’s marriage

Having maintained a successful marriage with his wife Lauren Sorrentino, despite the many obstacles they’ve faced, Mike understands what it takes to build a strong relationship.

When asked if he thinks Angelina and Chris can work things out he said, “Just like anything else marriage takes work. If you put the work in every day, anything is possible.”

He went on to explain how Angelina and Chris “have a lot of people to lean on and to go to for advice within the family.” Despite her ups and downs with the cast, they all seem to want what’s best for Angelina and they consider her part of the family.

While it’s unknown which direction Angelina will ultimately decide to go in, her castmates want what’s best for her in the end.



Mike explained, “We wish them nothing but the best and hope they do what’s best for them as a couple.”

Excitement is in store for Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation

While Mike may not know which direction Angelina will go in, he certainly has some exciting things coming his way in Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Despite the first few episodes documenting “the most difficult time in [his] life” he had a lot to celebrate in the last episode. He and Lauren finally welcomed baby Romeo home following a health scare. They were grateful to have him home and healthy.

Mike always dreamed of becoming a dad and fans will get to watch firsthand as he navigates this new journey. Romeo will even get to experience his first family vacation as the cast travels to the Florida Keys.

Fans should tune in to new episodes of Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation to stay up to date on all of the excitement.



Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.