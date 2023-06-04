Everything you need to know about Survivor 45

Survivor returns for the 2023-2024 television season on CBS.

A new installment of the hit show has already been filmed, and now fans can look forward to the new content.

This will serve as Survivor Season 45, with the network planning to debut the new cast in early fall.

And the best news is that no matter what happens with the Writers Strike, Survivor will return soon.

For television viewers who haven’t heard about it, the Writers Guild of America went on strike to acquire better pay and benefits.

The Writers Strike will likely lead to many CBS shows getting postponed. The strike has already led to a delay in Big Brother 25 happening.

When is Survivor 45, and where was it filmed?

Survivor’s new season was filmed in Fiji, where the producers have been running most of the recent installments.

It is cheaper to keep using Fiji, even as some fans get bored seeing the familiar locations from past seasons.

The episodes have already been filmed and will debut on Wednesday nights in the fall.

An announcement was made that the episodes are 90 minutes long, giving fans even more content from Fiji.

This means that scenes that would have hit the cutting room floor can instead get featured each week.

New episodes will air at 8/7c each Wednesday, followed by a new season of The Amazing Race at 9:30/8:30c.

Who is on the Survivor 45 cast?

Seventeen new players took part in Survivor 45.

Host Jeff Probst also decided to bring back Bruce Perreault – A 46-year-old insurance agent and Navy veteran from Warwick, RI.

Bruce might seem familiar because he also appeared on Survivor 44.

In the first episode, Bruce got badly hurt on a challenge, leading to him getting medically evacuated from Fiji. He was a good sport and had a great outlook, so Jeff invited him back.

The official list of names has not been revealed, but here is a Survivor 45 cast list that has been leaked.

Seeing the bios ahead of time could help Survivor fans who do drafts to predict who will win each season.

And once again, a $1 million prize is on the line for the big winner.

Older seasons of Survivor are available for streaming on Paramount+.

The streaming service is a great place to watch some of the best seasons from over the years.

Regarding this past season, the former castaways have spoken a lot about their time in the game.

Carolyn Wiger said she was shocked about getting no jury votes.

And Carson Garrett just said whether or not he would have helped out Yam Yam Arocho if it came to teaching him how to build a fire.

Survivor 45 airs in the fall of 2023 on CBS.