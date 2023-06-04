Survivor’s Carson Garrett revealed whether or not he would have helped Yam Yam Arocho make fire

Carson Garrett recently finished in fourth place on Survivor 44.

Heading into the final few episodes, it looked like he had a great shot at winning that $1 million prize.

When Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt won the final Immunity Challenge, the power was taken out of his hands.

After Heidi won, Carson, Carolyn Wiger, and Yam Yam Arocho had to make sure they were ready for a Fire-Making Challenge.

Carson wasn’t sure about his skills, and Yam Yam spent some time working with him on building fires.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It didn’t help enough, as Heidi put herself up against Carson and beat him in the race to build a roaring fire.

Would Carson have helped Yam Yam learn to build a fire?

By now, fans know that Yam Yam won Survivor 44 on a 7-1 vote.

Yam Yam beat out Heidi in that final vote, with Carolyn receiving no support from the jury.

In her interview, Carolyn spoke about being hurt by that outcome.

As for Carson, he was asked what he would have done if the situation were reversed with Yam Yam. Would he have helped Yam Yam learn how to make a fire?

“I wouldn’t. I really wouldn’t have,” Carson told Dalton Ross.

“I love him so, so much, but I would’ve hugged him and I would say, ‘I’m so sorry,’ but I would not have helped him,” Carson admitted.

The revelation was surprising, but it showed that Carson was being honest in his post-show interview.

“I said to him, ‘That is the kindest thing anyone’s ever done for me in my entire life.’ Because it’s true. I don’t know what sort of sacrifice that was, but that was what was so beautiful about it. I’m forever grateful even though I didn’t pull through at the end,” Carson went on to detail.

Below is the full interview that Carson gave after the show ended. He speaks about many other topics from his time in Fiji.

Survivor 45 is on the way

Survivor fans won’t have to wait long for a new season of the hit show.

New episodes arrive in the fall, with CBS extending them to 90 minutes each.

The added content will allow the producers to show things that might have otherwise hit the cutting room floor.

And ahead of the season debuting, an extended Survivor 45 teaser trailer was released. It shows the 18 castaways playing the game in Fiji.

The new cast has 17 new people and one returner. And here is a breakdown of the Survivor 45 cast bios.

For anyone who hasn’t seen it, singer Sia awarded her cash prizes for Survivor 44.

Survivor 45 debuts in the fall of 2023 on CBS.