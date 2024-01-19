Erika Jayne and Sutton Stracke are new BFFs in RHOBH spoiler

Garcelle Beauvais better watch her back because castmate Erika Jayne might snatch her bestie from right under her nose.

In a preview for the upcoming episode, Erika and her former nemesis Sutton Stracke bond as they head out on their cast trip.

It’s shocking to see the pair getting along so well because they’ve been butting heads as far back as we can remember.

The final nail in the coffin — or so it seemed — happened in Season 12 when Erika was going through her divorce and legal battles.

Her castmates had questions about whether the EXXPEN$VE singer knew about her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s illegal activities – as he was accused of stealing millions from his clients and eventually disbarred.

Erika’s friends Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Lisa Rinna treated her with kids’ gloves. However, Sutton led the charge in digging up information about Erika’s legal drama, and they had an explosive moment last season.

Things didn’t change much when Season 13 started, as Erika and Sutton had a tense interaction during a trip to Las Vegas, but now things are turning around.

Erika Jayne knows Sutton Stracke all too well in RHOBH teaser

Garcelle has been trying to get Sutton and Erika to mend their friendship, but if she’s not careful she might lose her bestie to the Pretty Mess singer.

A sneak peek of the upcoming episode was recently released, proving that Erika knows much about Sutton’s life.

The cast heads off on their first international cast trip for the season, and during their journey to the airport, they play a game aptly titled “All of a Sutton.”

The Southern Belle throws out question after question about her life, and surprisingly, Erika proves she knows more about Sutton than all her castmates, including Garcelle.

“I do believe that Erika is the winner,” declared Sutton at the end of the game, as she expressed disappointment that Garcelle lost out.

“Listen, I’m her bestie, but you know, I can’t know everything,” said Garcelle laughingly.

Meanwhile, Erika only had one thing to say.

“I know every answer, so who’s the best friend here?”

RHOBH and Garcelle Beauvais snag People’s Choice Award nominations

Garcelle might have played the game all wrong, but she must be doing something right because she just snagged a nomination for the People Choice Awards.

The actress and producer is up against castmate Kyle Richards and others for The Reality TV Star of the Year.

Furthermore, despite complaints that RHOBH needs a revamp, the show also snagged a PCA nomination, facing off with RHONJ – the only other Housewives franchise in The Reality Show category.

Are you voting for RHOBH, or do you think another reality show deserves the award? Sound off in the comment section below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.