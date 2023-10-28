Ellen Goltzer speaks out after falling in love with Gerry Turner and getting sent home on The Golden Bachelor

Ellen Goltzer’s elimination on The Golden Bachelor was one of the hardest for Gerry Turner.

It was tough for viewers too because we had fallen in love with the 71-year-old retired teacher.

Likewise, she had fallen in love with Gerry and told him as much.

Unfortunately, he had stronger feelings for other women and sent her home along with Sandra and Susan ahead of Hometowns.

He’ll move forward with Leslie, Theresa, and Faith — three women he’s formed really close connections with.

That left viewers wondering how Ellen is doing after that painful rose ceremony and tearful ride away from the mansion.

Ellen addresses The Golden Bachelor elimination

Thankfully, Ellen has updated everyone after the episode aired and it looks like she’ll be just fine.

Ellen shared a photo of herself and Gerry after he delivered her the news that she would not be getting a rose. It was an emotional moment for both of them but Gerry had to make cuts and it was going to be hard no matter who he chose.

She wrote, “Saying goodbye to Gerry was not an easy thing to do. I was falling in love and I hadn’t felt those kinds of feelings for a guy in years. This experience taught me so much, and I am so thankful to everyone at @goldenbachabc !!!”

“I have a new lease on love, I know I can fall in love again, and like my best friend Roberta said— never say never!!!” Ellen continued. “I’m so ready to find my forever person, I wasn’t ready for so long, but I’m so ready now!”

Could Ellen be The Golden Bachelorette?

Now that The Golden Bachelor is getting closer to the finish line, viewers are excited about the possibility of a Golden Bachelorette spinoff.

With the success of the first season of this senior spinoff, it seems like a sure bet that we’ll get a woman-led version. Jesse Palmer has even weighed in on the idea and while he made it clear that it’s not his call to make, he’s said that he’s all in if another new show is greenlit.

So that begs the question of who from The Golden Bachelor should be the lead? There have been a few suggestions with Joan Vassos getting a lot of support early on.

But with the latest round of eliminations, The Golden Bachelor viewers are torn as to who should take the lead on a new show, with arguments for all three of the women who recently didn’t get roses.

There was a lot of chatter about Ellen taking on the role and with her declaration that she’s ready to find love again, don’t be surprised if that’s exactly what happens.

The Golden Bachelor airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.