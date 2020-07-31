Duggar social media scandal: Why did they unfollow the Bates and how is Anna Duggar involved?

The Duggar family has something going on, but it currently remains unknown exactly what that is. Social media has been a big deal for them, so when they reportedly unfollowed the Bates family, Counting On fans became suspicious.

In the world of large and ultra-conservative families, the Duggars and Bates are at the top of the lists. Both families have been friends for years, with several of the children bonding. There is also the Rodrigues family, who has also become a part of the social media mystery.

Is Anna Duggar involved?

Josh Duggar and his back-to-back scandals in 2015 nearly sank the Duggars. There was so much they had to do to get back to television, including agree to keep Josh off the new show for good. They have complied, but Anna Duggar is still shown, and now, it looks like she may have a scandal of her own.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Recently, Anna’s brother Nathan Keller married one of the Rodrigues children, Nurie. The couple shared photos from their trip to Ohio and Kentucky. Up until the wedding, Jill Rodrigues had been following Anna Duggar. Once the nuptials were finished, so was she.

There is speculation that something sour happened at the wedding. Anna and her sister Priscilla are rumored to have had a falling out, and now, Jill follows her. What happened hasn’t been made public yet, but if it is juicy enough, it will eventually be put out for the world to see.

What about the Duggars and the Bates?

Katie Joy from Without a Crystal Ball called out the main Duggar account for unfollowing the Bates family. After she did, the Duggar account went back and refollowed the Bates family page, but that left questions about what was going on.

Throughout the years, the Bates and Duggars have been close. Joy-Anna Duggar and Carlin Bates are best friends. They have been through a lot together, and most recently, Carlin showed up at Joy-Anna’s baby shower.

She was also there for Joy-Anna last summer when she delivered her baby girl at 20-weeks gestation. It was a devastating time, and they leaned on one another.

Jana Duggar has often been linked to Lawson Bates. Courtship rumors pop up every few months, but the two have never admitted to courting at all.

They have spent time together serving, though. Last fall, they were in the Bahamas together after Hurricane Dorian left devastation in her path.

Both families have long histories, so what happened that would lead the Duggars to unfollow the Bates is mysterious. For now, it looks like the situation was rectified, but there is more to the story, and Counting On fans are anxiously awaiting the full story.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.