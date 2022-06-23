Dorit Kemsley says Lisa Vanderpump ignored her at recent party

Dorit Kemsley says Lisa Vanderpump ignored her at a recent party for a mutual friend. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Lisa Vanderpump has not been on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for a few seasons, but the Villa Blanca owner is still the topic of conversation. On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Wednesday night, Dorit Kemsley was a guest in the clubhouse, where she shared new information about her relationship with the Vanderpump Dogs owner.

Andy brought up Dorit’s former friend LVP and asked about contact between the two. Lisa previously said she reached out to Dorit following the armed robbery at her home, something Dorit denied.

Dorit claimed that the two recently attended the birthday party of a mutual friend, and while they saw each other, they did not converse. According to Dorit, Lisa Vanderpump ignored the Connecticut native.

Dorit Kemsley says LVP ignored her at a party

The conversation began with Andy asking Dorit about LVP showing receipts of a text reaching out to Dorit and her husband, PK, following the robbery at their home.

The sometimes long-winded Dorit responded, “Listen, I’ve heard a lot of things. I heard that she reached out to me, [she] thought she was blocked, so you never really know what to believe. I know this: If we had received the message, we would have responded.”

Then Dorit continued that she did not want to extend the feud but provided some novel information about a recent encounter they shared. She said, “I don’t want to drag this LVP thing on, but three months, four months after the incident, we saw her. We were at a mutual friend’s 70th birthday party.”

According to Dorit, if LVP cared, she would have approached her or her husband at the party, but she did not.

Dorit said that after the party, Lisa Vanderpump tweeted a “vicious” comment about not recognizing her former RHOBH castmate, alluding to Dorit’s cosmetic surgery.

Lisa Vanderpump claims she reached out after Dorit and PK’s robbery

During Season 12, Episode 1 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, cameras caught Dorit’s home invasion and the aftermath of the terrifying event.

Dorit appeared on WWHL last month, where she discussed the premiere episode and claimed that her former friend, Lisa Vanderpump, failed to reach out and check on her and her family.

Setting record straight…

Of course I reached out to PK!

And yes …after accident not a word…from any of them …but that’s ok,I had pillars of support.. pic.twitter.com/t9BtGFlNiJ — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) May 14, 2022

Lisa quickly refuted Dorit’s claims and tweeted photographic evidence of her alleged text to Dorit’s husband, PK.

But PK Kemsley quickly clapped back with a cheeky photo. He wrote in the caption, “I have bought in London’s best team to help me locate the text that LVP apparently sent …. Will keep you all informed of their progress #rhobh.”

Whether LVP ignored Dorit at a party or failed to check on her former co-star, the relationship between the women remains fractured.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.