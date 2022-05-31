RHOBH alum Lisa Vanderpump claps back at Kyle Richards for calling her crafty

Lisa Vanderpump claps back at Kyle Richards. Pic credit: Bravo

Kyle “Goodbye Kyle” Richards and Lisa Vanderpump have been feuding since Season 9, during the Lucy Lucy Apple Juice Puppygate days. It looks like that feud is nowhere close to coming to an end. The two stay active on social media, slinging mud at each other at any chance they get.

Since news of the traumatic home invasion that Dorit Kemsley experienced in the first episode of Season 12, Lisa has been in the news after Dorit claimed she did not hear from her former friend after the incident. Lisa took the claim personally and took to Twitter to dispel this accusation.

Now Lisa and Kyle are snapping at each other once more over the alleged text claim, and Lisa isn’t backing down.

Kyle said Lisa is ‘very crafty,’ and not as a compliment

Dorit was a guest on Watch What Happens Live right after the first episode aired and was asked if she heard from Lisa after the news of her home invasion broke. Dorit said she had not heard from LVP at all. Lisa took great offense to this claim and took to Twitter to post proof that she had, in fact, reached out to PK specifically. She posted a copy of the text she sent to convince fans that she did reach out to the Kemsley to show her support.

PK said no such text had ever arrived. He recently posted to Instagram a photo of famous fictional British detective Sherlock Holmes, with the caption, “I have [brought] in London’s best team to help me locate the text that LVP apparently sent …. Will keep you all informed of their progress.”

Kyle was later asked where she stood on the issue and if she believed that LVP did text PK or Dorit. She answered, “Let me say, she’s very crafty, so I don’t know.” Well, Lisa was not having it!

Lisa attended the Vanderpump Dog Foundation’s sixth annual World Dog Day in West Hollywood over the weekend, and she said that she thought Kyle’s response was funny and said it was a compliment. “Oh, I hope I’m crafty! Crafty means you’re smart, right? I’ll take it as a compliment,” LVP joked.

But on a serious note, Lisa added, “But when it comes to this [referring to her phone], No, this is honest. And no, I never had to play games. I didn’t need to.”

Lisa or PK – Who do you believe?

Lisa Vanderpump may have been away from RHOBH for three years but still remains in the fray among the current cast. Lisa was the Housewife who introduced Dorit to the show, with her husband Ken Todd being friends with PK Kemsley for years.

Setting record straight…

Of course I reached out to PK!

And yes …after accident not a word…from any of them …but that’s ok,I had pillars of support.. pic.twitter.com/t9BtGFlNiJ — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) May 14, 2022

After PK said he never received a text from Lisa, his followers brought up a good point: if PK had Lisa blocked, the message would never have been received. PK assured fans that was not the case when he responded, “I’ve not blocked Lisa , we are super close.”

Regardless of who is right, Lisa does say she feels bad that Dorit and PK suffered such a horrific experience. She and Kyle might never be friends again, but maybe there is hope for Lisa and the Kemsleys.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays on Bravo.