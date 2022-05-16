PK Kemsley hits back at Lisa Vanderpump’s claim that she reached out after home invasion

PK Kemsley fires back at Lisa Vanderpump’s text claim. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 opened with a bang this week, with the main focus being on Dorit Kemsley’s home invasion, in which she was robbed at gunpoint and feared for her and her children’s lives. For both the Housewives and the viewers, it was a very emotional episode.

Lisa Vanderpump has been absent from RHOBH for three years, but she will always be a part of the RHOBH family. Lisa was the Housewife that introduced Dorit to the show, having known PK Kemsley for years, along with her husband Ken Todd. Lisa texted the Kemsley family after they were news broke of the traumatic invasion, but received no response.

Now, PK is claiming that the text from Lisa never existed, and joked about getting detectives involved.

PK claims he never received a text from Lisa Vanderpump

Dorit was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last week, and was asked if she heard from Lisa after the news of her home invasion broke. Dorit said she had not heard from LVP at all. Lisa flat out denied this claim, and took to Twitter to post proof that she had, in fact, reached out to PK specifically. She posted a copy of the text she sent to convince fans that she did reach out to the Kemsley’s to show her support.

However, savvy internet sleuths are saying this text thread is fake. In an Instagram post, fans posted proof that the text was fabricated by Lisa. “The text messages appear to look a little odd, especially to those who have an iPhone. Lisa’s texts seem to have a square on top of the bubble instead of just a bubble. Fans were saying that Lisa photoshopped the text by covering up the blue bubbles with text in a blue square,” the Instagram post claimed.

Maybe the fans were right. PK said no such text ever arrived. He recently posted to Instagram with a photo of famous fictional British detective Sherlock Holmes, with the caption, “I have [brought] in London’s best team to help me locate the text that LVP apparently sent …. Will keep you all informed of their progress.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PK (@paul_kemsley_pk) Petty? Perhaps. But his followers brought up a good point, which is that if PK had Lisa blocked, the message would never have been received. PK assured fans that was not the case when he responded “I’ve not blocked Lisa , we are super close.”



Who do you believe?

Setting record straight…

Of course I reached out to PK!

And yes …after accident not a word…from any of them …but that’s ok,I had pillars of support.. pic.twitter.com/t9BtGFlNiJ Sign up for our newsletter! May 14, 2022

This season shows the trauma Dorit and PK suffered

In October, Dorit was held at gunpoint after at least two men smashed a window, breaking into her house. She was alone in the home with her two kids, Jagger and Phoenix, at the time of the robbery. PK Kemsley, was in London, where Dorit had just returned from the day before.

Dorit pleaded with the suspects not to hurt her or her children. The intruders rummaged through the house for 20 minutes before taking off with many valuables. While PK rushed to get back to his wife and kids, Dorit found comfort from her costars.

Although Dorit was criticized for leaving her children right after the event, she assured viewers that her kids were being cared for and also had security.