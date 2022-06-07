RHOBH: Dorit Kemsley rocks sexy sheer outfit, matches in all black with castmate Kyle Richards

Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards wear all black. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ ImagePressAgency

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley is back in glam mode, and she pulled out all the stops for the 2022 MTV Awards.

The reality TV personality rocked a sexy sheer number that showed off her legs as she walked the red carpet and posed for photos with her castmate Kyle Richards.

Kyle was also dressed in black, but she went for a more conservative look compared to her costar’s sheer outfit.

Dorit–the show’s ultimate fashionista– is getting back to her usual self after a devastating robbery at her home a few months ago. The shocking scene and its aftermath are now playing out on the show, and Dorit’s castmates were concerned when she had no interest in dressing up.

However, the 45-year-old is slowly getting back to herself again, and she stepped out over the weekend looking glamorous.

Dorit Kemsley rocked a sexy lace outfit at the MTV Awards

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star got all dressed up for a night out with her costars and a slew of other reality TV stars at the MTV Awards over the weekend.

Dorit shared photos from her time a the event on Instagram and gave a good look at her outfit. She also caught up with castmate Kyle Richards who had the same color theme in mind when she got dressed for the occasion.

Dorit wore a stunning Chanel outfit which included fitted lace leggings, a frilly overskirt, and a matching blouse that featured a plunging neckline. She opted to wear a black SKIMS bodysuit underneath the sheer outfit, showing off some skin but still keeping it classy.

The Beverly Beach designer paired the outfit with a quilted Chanel bag and black stiletto heels. She wore her hair in a sleek low ponytail, and she went for a soft glam makeup look with nude lips.

Kyle Richards rocks all black with lots of bling at the MTV Awards

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also met up with her costar Kyle Richards on the red carpet, and they were both matching in black. However, the OG wore a more conservative look in her loosely fitted black pants and a short tailored jacket.

Kylie still managed to show off a bit of skin by pairing her pants with a black bustier that featured a sweetheart neckline. She pulled the outfit together with a black Gucci belt with sparkling crystals.

However, that wasn’t the only bling that the RHOBH star rocked at the event. Kyle wore her brown hair in long loose curls and opted for huge crystal earrings while showing off even more bling with her diamond-encrusted handbag.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.