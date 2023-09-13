Dolores Catania’s boyfriend Paulie teases RHONJ filming shake-up amid Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga feud

Dolores Catania’s boyfriend, Paul “Paulie” Connell, has opened up about filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 amid Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga not speaking.

Season 14 of RHONJ has been filming since mid-August.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the dynamic among the cast has shifted but not in a way some fans may have imagined.

Having Melissa and Teresa no longer speaking has caused a bit of a shake-up in how the show films.

Last night at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, Paulie spoke out about that change.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Dolores’ man also sheds light on the drama surrounding the house husbands because of Joe Gorga and Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

Paul ‘Paulie’ Connell talks RHONJ filming shake-up amid Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga feud

Speaking with The Sun on the red carpet at the VMAs, Paulie was asked if the Gorgas were always separated from Louie and Teresa.

“The settings are different because it’s acknowledgeable now that certain people don’t talk,” he expressed.

Despite the change, Paulie insists it hasn’t impacted the cast simply because everyone’s there to do a job.

“We don’t really notice it, all of a sudden, the day is over and they’re like, ‘Okay it’s a wrap, goodnight.’ We’re not focused on that. Everyone is focused on whatever they have to do,” Paulie shared.

What is noticeable, though, is the impact Joe and Louie’s feuding has had on the men in the group. Paulie finds himself in the middle of that more this season than ever before.

The hunky Irishman said he stays true to himself amid all the men’s drama.

“It’s me doing what I believe is right. I’m finding a little bit of a voice. People are standing their ground on what their beliefs are,” Paulie explained to The Sun.

Dolores Catania weighs in on RHONJ Season 14 drama

Paulie wasn’t the only one dishing The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14.

Dolores also teased the upcoming season, promising fans there’s plenty of drama even though Melissa and Teresa are no longer filming together.

“We just started filming. There have been some good fights though,” Dolores dished.

No, she didn’t give any details but did tease that RHONJ fans will just have to tune in to see it all unfold. Dolores isn’t taking sides in the cast drama either.

Although some members have firmly picked a side, Dolores remains neutral. Dolores and Paulie have spent time with Teresa and Louie this summer.

They also recently attended a blowout birthday bash for Joe Gorga.

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will be different without Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga filming together. However, that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.