Does Larissa Lima confirm she has three children, not two?

Larissa Lima pictured with a very different appearance since appearing on 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: @larissalimareal/Instagram

Former 90 Day Fiance star Larissa Lima has remained in the spotlight, shocking TLC viewers with her multiple cosmetic surgeries.

The Brazilian reality TV star joined Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance with then-husband Colt Johnson. They were married from June 2018 to April 2019 in one of the most tumultuous relationships in the series.

She later joined 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? with her on-again-of-again boyfriend, Eric Nichols.

Lima was fired from the franchise in 2020 after making a paid appearance on the adult webcam website CamSoda.

Last month, the TLC alum revealed a ‘botched’ surgery that left her without a belly button.

In a new interview, she also opened up about her children and desire to return to 90 Day Fiance.

Larissa Lima opens up about her family and reveals she doesn’t have two children

On the Domenick Nati Show, Larissa took questions about her living situation and children, which has been a subject of curiosity from 90 Day Fiance viewers.

Larissa Lima revealed she lives with Eric but there are no longer in a relationship and she has been single for about six months.

The conversation soon turned to her children. 90 Day Fiance viewers have accused Lima of abandoning her children.

When asked about her two children, who she reportedly left in Brazil, the former 90 Day Fiance star revealed she doesn’t have two kids.

“I don’t have two children…but pretty soon I’m going to explain about my kids,” she said in response.

When discussing the controversy surrounding her relationship with her children, Larrisa said “I always want to open up about this but I could never.”

Seemingly surprised, Dominick quips “so you don’t have two children?”

She responds: “No, I don’t have two children,” she reiterated, adding: “I have children but it’s not two.”

The host asked Larissa how many children she has, questioning whether she has three.

Larissa falls short of confirming the number but doesn’t deny it, continuing:

“I’m gonna.. like I say [I’ve] been trying to deal with this hate to open up, you understand?”

When asked to confirm that her children don’t live with her, she responded

“My green card just got [approved] and so I need to have enhanced and bring them with me, she said: “I am someone that doesn’t know if I want to stay in the United States.”

Larissa Lima breaks down her earnings from OnlyFans

The former reality TV star has spoken about her success on the subscription website Onlyfans. Larissa had once claimed that she was making $40,000 a month from posting adult-related content.

Larissa claimed she’s earned one million dollars since opening her OnlyFans account in September 2020.

However, she says due to her expenses, she doesn’t make as much as people think.

The former TLC star said she “invested” money in her plastic surgery and sends money to Brazil.

She opened up about her financial goal and her desire to own a home rather than pay rent.

Larissa said she made a sex tape that she sells to her subscribers for $100 and has totaled $40,000 from the video.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.