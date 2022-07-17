90 Day Fiance: Larissa Lima says she’s ‘botched’ from plastic surgery gone wrong

Larissa Lima speaks on botched plastic surgery. Pic credit: @larissalimareal/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? alum Larissa Lima recently spoke out after a botched plastic surgery procedure left her without a belly button. She opened up about her ongoing struggles in a social media post and shared photos of her stomach despite attempts to correct the issue.

Larissa admitted that she felt scared and embarrassed for quite some time which is why she remained quiet about what happened.

However, the controversial TLC alum tagged Linda Evangelista in her post and credited the former supermodel for giving her the courage to speak out. A few months ago, Linda shared her own shocking story about being left disfigured, from a cool sculpting procedure.

Now Larissa is sharing her experience and she explained why she’s been living without a belly button for over a year.

These days Larissa looks completely different than the person we first met on the show after undergoing an extreme beauty makeover. The Brazilian native has not been shy about the numerous plastic surgeries she has undergone to transform her face and body.

She’s had liposuction in her chin, jawline, and back, lip injections, botox, and several breast enhancement procedures. The 37-year-old has also undergone abdominoplasty– the procedure that has since left her botched!

Larissa Lima opens up about botched plastic surgery

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star shared a photo of an IV in her hand and finally spoke out about what she’s been going through.

“Today, I would like to take the first step in slowly opening up about a plastic surgery procedure I received that [was] botched,” wrote Larissa. “Like so many other people in this situation, I’ve been scared and embarrassed to speak out. It’s been over a year now since I’ve been botched.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Larissa admitted that she was hesitant about speaking out but is “tired of being silent in my sadness with nowhere to go to fix the problem.”

“My inspiration to open up is @lindaevangelista. Now, I have the courage,” she added.

Pic credit: @larissalimareal/Instagram

Larissa Lima’s belly button was disposed of without her consent

In another Instagram post the former 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star shared more information about her plastic surgery procedure gone wrong. She also posted graphic images of her botched belly button.

“First botched procedure: My belly button. When I got abdominoplasty my belly button was removed and disposed [of] without my consent,” wrote Larissa.”I did three very painful revisions to create a belly button. Unfortunately, it was never fixed.”

Pic credit: @larissalimareal/Instagram

Larissa said she has tried to improve the appearance of the area “through treatments like fibroblast.” However, while they “worked” she admitted that “a belly button isn’t possible to be made.”

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.