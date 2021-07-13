90 Day Fiance: Larissa Lima explains what she does with her OnlyFans money

While responding to a follower’s curiosity about a rumor, Larissa divulged information about her OnlyFans earning and what she does with it. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fans have long been curious about how much money Larissa makes from OnlyFans and how exactly she spends it. Larissa finally answered both those questions after responding to a follower’s assertion about a rumor that she signed an adult film contract.

Larissa’s critics have slammed her for not sending money to her children in Brazil and instead opting to spend money on herself on continued plastic surgery.

Larissa addressed that notion and more when she gave a detailed description of the amount of money she makes from OnlyFans and how she spends her earnings.

Larissa has kept pretty private about how she spends her money outside of her plastic surgeries up until now, which has fed into negative viewer opinions.

Larissa Lima explained what she does with her OnlyFans money

While answering and responding to fan questions and comments, Larissa fielded a remark about a rumor that she has a contract to do porn.

The follower said, “Rumor is you signed a porn contract.”

Larissa snarkily began her response by saying, “Sources: Her voices in the head.”

She then went on to talk about her OnlyFans earnings and what she does with them. Larissa divulged, “I think people doesn’t realize that I make thousands with my premium content and I work hard for it. With the money I can pay my surgeries, send money to Brazil, and I’m on my way to do my biggest dream.”

She addressed why she is not involved with a porn contract by saying, “Why should I give everything for x amount of dollars and make the producer company make thousand while I get a few coins. While I can do the same and make a bank on my premium.”

Larissa explained how much she earns from OnlyFans and how she spends it. Pic credit: @larissalimareal/Instagram

It is still a mystery as to what Larissa meant by being on the way to her biggest dream but she will most likely let her followers know what that is once she’s accomplished it.

Larissa Lima has kept herself relevant after parting with 90 Day Fiance

Drama follows Larissa, whether it be her in her volatile relationships, immigration issues, behavioral indiscretions, or her fearless proclivity for confronting things head-on. The many plastic surgeries she continues to have also garners plenty of attention.

As a result of all this drama, Larissa has many supporters as well as haters. She is also very involved on social media and often responds to her fans and critics.

While Larissa may have been fired from the 90 Day Fiance franchise, viewer curiosity and her large following have helped her to stay in the spotlight.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After airs on Sundays on TLC at 8/7c.