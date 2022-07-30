The real reason Larissa Lima wants to return to 90 Day Fiance

Larissa Lima reveals the real reason she wants to return to 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: @larissalimareal/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Larissa Lima recently revealed the real reason she hopes to return to the show.

Larissa explained her desire to return to the show that made her famous and clarified her motivation for doing so in a video recently posted to YouTube.

“I wish I could apologize to Debbie one day…in front of the cameras,” Larissa confessed.

She discussed Debbie Johnson, her former mother-in-law, and explained, “I know she’s not perfect, but you know… I feel bad for the things that I did and said.”

She noted that Debbie, the mother of her ex-husband, Colt Johnson, could argue with her today and she wouldn’t care.

Larissa admitted she’s already had the chance to apologize to Debbie, but she wants an opportunity to apologize to her in front of the 90 Day Fiance audience.

“My major regret is to know that I never can go back in time and make it up with Vanessa, Colt, and Debbie on the cameras,” she said.

90 Day Fiance’s Larissa Lima wants to apologize to ex’s new wife

Larissa even discussed her wish to apologize to Vanessa Guerra, Colt’s new wife.

She acknowledged her regrets about blaming Vanessa for Larissa’s failed marriage to Colt.

Larissa explained her understanding that she and Colt “had different mindsets” and said the relationship wasn’t “supposed to be.”

“I wish people could see that Vanessa is a good person. Colt has his problems, but it’s okay, right? Everybody has. And Debbie? She’s not that demon,” she admitted.

Larissa politely made a plea to return to the show and expressed her appreciation for her time on TV.

She even went on to apologize to TLC and said, “but it’s who I am.”

Larissa Lima and Colt Johnson’s short-lived, dramatic relationship

Brazilian Larissa Lima and her fiance Colt Johnson first appeared on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance in 2018.

From the beginning, drama was a constant in Larissa and Colt’s relationship.

Larissa’s inability to get along with Colt’s live-in mother, Debbie, only complicated Colt and Larissa’s relationship.

Larissa and Colt’s toxic relationship included many fights and even resulted in Larissa’s arrest for domestic violence.

After their appearance on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance, Colt and Larissa appeared on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? in 2019 where fans viewed the end of their explosive relationship.

Then, Larissa and her new boyfriend at the time, Eric Nichols, appeared on the premiere season of 90 Day Diaries in 2021.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and 90 Day Diaries airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.