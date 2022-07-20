The Family Chantel: Viewers blast Larissa Lima after she invites Chantel Everett to Las Vegas

Larissa Lima wants Chantel Everett in Vegas. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/@larissalimareal/Instagram

Larissa Lima wants to link up with the Family Chantel star Chantel Everett in Vegas now that she’s divorcing Pedro Jimeno, but viewers don’t think it’s a good idea.

They slammed the TLC alum after she posted a comment telling Chantel to come to Vegas.

The Brazilian native currently resides in Sin City and invited Chantel, who is yet to reply to Larissa’s invite. However, her Instagram followers quickly tried to shut down the possible meetup and lashed out at Larissa.

The former 90 Day Fiance: Happily After? star is one of the most controversial cast members and often gets a lot of hate on social media.

Her outspoken attitude has caused drama since she first appeared on the franchise starting with tumultuous fights with her then-husband Colt Johnson and even a few arrests for domestic battery.

Larissa was later fired from the franchise, and these days she’s known for her raunchy online persona and her extreme cosmetic surgeries. She has completely transformed her face and body with breast enhancement surgeries, a nose job, and liposuction, just to name a few.

Either way, viewers have grown tired of Larissa, and it seems they don’t want her rubbing shoulders with Chantel.

Viewers bash Larissa Lima after she invites Chantel Everett to Las Vegas

The former 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star commented on a post of Chantel Everett, and people quickly turned on her.

Chantel shared an Instagram photo with her sister Winter Everett and Larissa wrote, “Come to Vegas.”

However, Chantel’s followers clearly did not want The Family Chantel star to go to Vegas or anywhere else with Larissa.

“For what? they’re not trying to be porn stars,” responded one commenter.

“She needs no tickets to board your train wreck,” said someone else.

“She has too much class to be seen with you,” wrote an Instagram user.

One person bluntly told Larissa, “No one likes you, go away.”

Chantel Everett is going through a messy divorce

So far, The Family Chantel star has not taken Larissa Lima up on her invite, but she could certainly use a getaway amid her personal drama.

After years of going through ups and downs with Pedro Jimeno, things have taken a turn for the worst, and the couple’s six-year marriage is officially over.

The Dominican Republic native filed for divorce from his wife on May 27, but that information only recently came to light. In his filing, Pedro noted that he and Chantel split a month prior and accused her of taking $257,000 from their joint account.

As if things weren’t messy enough, we also found out they both filed restraining orders against each other on the same day as Pedro’s divorce filing.

The Family Chantel airs Mondays on TLC at 8/7c.