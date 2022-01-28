Did Pauly D reveal a Jersey Shore Family Vacation spoiler? Pic credit: MTV

Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio is usually one to stay out of any major drama on Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Especially now that he has settled down with his girlfriend, Nikki Hall, Pauly seems relaxed and happy with where he’s at in his life.

Pauly recently went on to the Full Send podcast and shared some inside information about the early days of filming Jersey Shore and even dropped some secrets that fans wouldn’t know.

One of those secrets included that there are several sex tapes that exist somewhere of the casts’ random hookups since the cameras were rolling 24-7 in the earlier days.

In addition to sharing some little known intel, it seems as though Pauly may have leaked a major spoiler for the upcoming season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Did Pauly D leak a major spoiler for Jersey Shore Family Vacation?

While Pauly D talked about Jersey Shore Family Vacation, he mentioned that the cast was currently filming the next season at the same time Season 5 is airing.

The podcast hosts noted that things are very different with the dynamics between the roommates now that most of them have settled down and started families, Pauly agreed.

He then started to talk about things that happen during filming, and it sounded like he may have slipped up and overshared some information about his costar Angelina Pivarnick.

He talked about Vinny still being single and then mentioned Angelina and said, “Angelina gets a divorce, so we throw a divorce party when that happens — but it hasn’t happened yet.”

Pauly seemed to try and play it off as an example of the type of things that happen on the Jersey Shore Family Vacation spinoff, but it’s possible that he knows more than he led on and that he accidentally overshared a detail of the new season.

What’s going on with Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira?

Speculation that Angelina has split from Chris Larangeira has been happening for months now and has only become worse in the last couple of weeks since Season 5 began.

The first episode of the season started with Angelina contemplating a divorce and weighing the pros and cons with support from her costar Jenni “JWOWW” Farley.

Following the episode, Angelina shared some sad Instagram posts and received support from fans who reminded her to keep her head up.

Recently, observant followers noted that Chris removed the bride and groom emojis from his Instagram profile and made it seem like something had changed between him and Angelina. It’s also possible that the two of them are staying cryptic as to not ruin their storyline for this season.

This week, Angelina temporarily deleted her Instagram account before returning today.

Angelina Pivarnick seemingly deletes Instagram. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

It’s still unclear at this time what the motive was behind her actions.

It’s too soon to know what’s to come for Angelina and Chris or if Pauly accidentally leaked a spoiler, but fans should keep up with all of the drama as Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation continues.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.