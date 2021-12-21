Derick Dillard throws ‘Biblical shade’ at Jim Bob Duggar and followers are here for it

Derick Dillard is throwing shade at his father-in-law, Jim Bob Duggar. Pic credit: TLC

It’s no secret that Derick Dillard is not a fan of his father-in-law, Jim Bob Duggar.

There have been issues in the family for years, but with Josh Duggar’s trial and recent guilty verdict, things have amped up.

Derick and Jill Duggar released a statement about it after attending every day of the trial. It wasn’t as harsh as it could have been, but where they stood was clear.

Derick Dillard throws ‘Biblical shade’ at Jim Bob Duggar

Derick Dillard isn’t afraid to get a bit messy on social media.

On Twitter, he wrote, “‘Bread gained by deceit is sweet to a man, but afterward his mouth will be full of gravel.’ (Proverbs 20:17)”

While Derick did get some pushback about shading his father-in-law, most of his followers are supporting him and his speaking out against Jim Bob Duggar.

One follower wrote, “Biblical shade [sunglasses emoji] Brilliant!! There are no better ‘quotes’ @derekmdillard”

Another commented, “Hopefully sooner rather than later [thumbus up emoji]”

Derick Dillard calls Jim Bob Duggar ‘verbally abusive’

Last week, Derick Dillard went public on Facebook and wrote a scathing paragraph about Jim Bob Duggar and called him “verbally abusive,” among other things.

There have been plenty of accusations thrown Jim Bob Duggar’s way from Derick and his wife, Jill Duggar. They began speaking out in 2019, two years after they walked away from Counting On.

It wasn’t all at once, but little by little, the couple talked about their experiences filming the show, why they left, and more through a series of YouTube videos. They discussed how they recovered some of Jill’s unpaid wages, which added up to just above minimum wage.

Rumors have circulated that Derick may be interested in publishing a tell-all book, which could be interesting. Right now, he and Amy Duggar King are the two who have been exposing Duggar secrets. She is working on breaking her NDA, and Derick continues to call it as he sees it.

Moving forward, it’s unclear where the other Duggar siblings stand with Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard. Some of the sisters also released harsh statements about Josh Duggar, which reportedly made Anna Duggar angry. Where Jill and her siblings stand is unknown, but it appears as though she and Derick are living their lives authentically, which is what they’ve wanted all along.