Dean Unglert talks ‘points of contention’ with Caelynn Miller-Keyes that could affect future parenting

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert sparked their relationship on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: @deanie_babies/Instagram

Bachelor Nation alum, Dean Unglert, is considering his future with his long-time girlfriend, Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

Co-hosting an episode together of his Help! I Suck at Dating podcast, the couple stumbled upon an interesting topic.

Speaking on the senior dog the pair recently adopted, it brought up a possible “point of contention” for the couple’s relationship, regarding their future parenting styles.

Dean Unglert talks ‘point of contention’ with Caelynn Miller-Keyes that could affect future parenting

Recently adopting Alastor Moody earlier in the year after their dog, Pappy passed away, Caelynn made the news when she was rushed to the ER after being bitten in the face by her new pup.

Suffering stitches from the accident, Caelynn spoke on the podcast about wanting to get dog training to avoid someone else getting hurt, but it’s clear she and Dean have different views on the matter.

“I think it’s kind of a cop-out for us to hire a trainer for Alastor. It’s actually been a point of contention in our relationship for over the past ten hours or so,” Dean contested.

The Colorado native would rather train him on his own, but hinting toward longer-stemming issues, he explained, “Caelynn and I both have very different parenting [styles].”

“Caelynn, you’ve already admitted to being like, a helicopter parent,” he added. “And I am definitely the opposite of that. So it’s interesting to see the difference in our perspective parenting styles because they’re on the opposite sides of the spectrum.”

While Caelynn argued that it’s better than them both being overbearing or laid back, Dean disagreed.

What have Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes been up to?

Starting their relationship back on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, Dean broke up with Caelynn before returning to convince her to leave with him.

To most viewers’ surprise, the pair has defied the odds and stayed together, despite the ups and downs. Even with Dean living in his vehicle to travel, Caelynn was eager to make their relationship work.

When it comes to possible wedding bells, while his commitment shouldn’t be questioned, Dean has always been against the formality of marriage.

Dean shared on his podcast, “I’ve made it pretty clear to her. I was like, ‘If you really want to get married, you should be the one proposing to me,’ so I think she’s got something in the works for that, which I think is pretty cool.”

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.