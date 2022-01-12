Bachelor in Paradise’s Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes adopt senior dog Alastor Moody

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes are officially dog parents again to 9-year-old senior dog Alastor Moody.
The couple, known for their Bachelor in Paradise romance, announced that they had finalized the adoption in an Instagram post on January 11th. Alastor Moody posed for solo shots, a picture curled up at Dean’s feet, and a photo cradled in Caelynn’s arms.
Caelynn also uploaded an introduction video on her TikTok account featuring herself and Alastor “Al” Moody on the same day. In the video, Caelynn sits on the floor as Alastor Moody plays on the sofa beside her.
Bachelor nation alumni congratulate Dean and Caelynn on their new dog
Several members of Bachelor nation reached out to congratulate the couple both on their new dog and on the Harry Potter reference used in naming him.
“You guys are too sweet,” Kelley Flanagan commented.
“I love him,” Becca Tilley wrote.
“MAD EYE MOODY!!!” Jared Haibon commented in all caps.
Dean and Caelynn document their new dog adoption across social media
Dean and Caelynn first started fostering Alastor Moody three weeks ago and have continued to give updates into his life, in the weeks since.
“We’re currently going through the adoption process with this sweet wonky eyed boy. First step is a sleep over,” Dean captioned an Instagram story showing Alastor Moody curled up in the front seat of his car.
Many of these photos, videos, and other updates can still be viewed in story collections on Dean and Caelynn’s respective Instagram profiles, titled Alastor.
Caelynn posted another update on December 26th, 2021 featuring a family photo of the three and a tree topper honoring their first dog, Pappy.
Alastor Moody’s adoption helps the couple heal from the loss of their first senior dog
The couple adopted their first senior dog together in February 2020 after agreeing to foster him for the Wags and Walks Rescue. Pappy spent almost two years adventuring with his new family before the couple announced in a sweet Instagram post on November 29, 2021 that he had died.
“We weren’t there for the beginning, or the middle of his life. But we were there for what we believe to be the most important part; the end,” Dean and Caelynn wrote.
Despite mourning the loss of Pappy, Caelynn opened up about how grateful she was for Alastor. “He’s definitely helped us heal!” she responded to a comment on her Instagram post.
Pappy was a frequent guest on some of the couple’s adventures, so it’s likely we will get more updates soon on Dean, Caelynn, and Alastor Moody.
Dean and Caelynn’s Bachelor in Paradise romance
Dean and Caelynn met in Bachelor in Paradise season 6 where they had a rocky relationship with Dean ultimately breaking up with Caelynn and leaving the beach on her birthday. He returned just a few episodes later, however, to ask her to leave the beach with him. The two have been together ever since, with Dean introducing Caelynn to vanlife. The two post frequent updates on their adventures together.
