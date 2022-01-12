Bachelor in Paradise’s Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes adopt senior dog Alastor Moody

New senior dog owners Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes post adorable updates on Alastor Moody. Pic credit: @ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes are officially dog parents again to 9-year-old senior dog Alastor Moody.

The couple, known for their Bachelor in Paradise romance, announced that they had finalized the adoption in an Instagram post on January 11th. Alastor Moody posed for solo shots, a picture curled up at Dean’s feet, and a photo cradled in Caelynn’s arms.

Caelynn also uploaded an introduction video on her TikTok account featuring herself and Alastor “Al” Moody on the same day. In the video, Caelynn sits on the floor as Alastor Moody plays on the sofa beside her.

Bachelor nation alumni congratulate Dean and Caelynn on their new dog

Several members of Bachelor nation reached out to congratulate the couple both on their new dog and on the Harry Potter reference used in naming him.

“You guys are too sweet,” Kelley Flanagan commented.

Kelley Flanagan, best known for her appearance on the 24th season of the Bachelor, wrote this sweet message to Dean, Caelynn, and Alastor Moody. Pic credit: @caelynnmillerkeyes/Instagram

“I love him,” Becca Tilley wrote.

Becca Tilley, the runner-up on the 19th season of The Bachelor, commented her support on Caelynn and Dean’s new dog. Pic credit: @caelynnmillerkeyes/Instagram

“MAD EYE MOODY!!!” Jared Haibon commented in all caps.

Jared Haibon, from The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, commented in all caps on Caelynn Miller-Keyes Instagram post of Alastor Moody. Pic Credit: @caelynnmillerkeyes/Instagram

Dean and Caelynn document their new dog adoption across social media

Dean and Caelynn first started fostering Alastor Moody three weeks ago and have continued to give updates into his life, in the weeks since.

“We’re currently going through the adoption process with this sweet wonky eyed boy. First step is a sleep over,” Dean captioned an Instagram story showing Alastor Moody curled up in the front seat of his car.

Dean Unglert posts his foster dog Alastor Moody hanging out in the seat of his truck on their first sleep over. Pic credit: @deanie_babies/Instagram

Many of these photos, videos, and other updates can still be viewed in story collections on Dean and Caelynn’s respective Instagram profiles, titled Alastor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caelynn Miller-Keyes (@caelynnmillerkeyes)

Senior dog Alastor Moody seemed thrilled with his new home with Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert. Pic credit: @caelynnmillerkeyes/Instagram

Caelynn posted another update on December 26th, 2021 featuring a family photo of the three and a tree topper honoring their first dog, Pappy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caelynn Miller-Keyes (@caelynnmillerkeyes) Caelynn Miller-Keyes posts family photos with Dean Unglert and their new dog Alastor Moody. Pic credit: @caelynnmillerkeyes/Instagram

Alastor Moody’s adoption helps the couple heal from the loss of their first senior dog

The couple adopted their first senior dog together in February 2020 after agreeing to foster him for the Wags and Walks Rescue. Pappy spent almost two years adventuring with his new family before the couple announced in a sweet Instagram post on November 29, 2021 that he had died.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dean michael unglert (@deanie_babies) Dean Unglert posted this heartbreaking video following the death of his and Caelynn Miller-Keyes’ first dog, Pappy. Pic credit: @deanie_babies/Instagram

“We weren’t there for the beginning, or the middle of his life. But we were there for what we believe to be the most important part; the end,” Dean and Caelynn wrote.

Despite mourning the loss of Pappy, Caelynn opened up about how grateful she was for Alastor. “He’s definitely helped us heal!” she responded to a comment on her Instagram post.

Pappy was a frequent guest on some of the couple’s adventures, so it’s likely we will get more updates soon on Dean, Caelynn, and Alastor Moody.

Dean and Caelynn’s Bachelor in Paradise romance

Dean and Caelynn met in Bachelor in Paradise season 6 where they had a rocky relationship with Dean ultimately breaking up with Caelynn and leaving the beach on her birthday. He returned just a few episodes later, however, to ask her to leave the beach with him. The two have been together ever since, with Dean introducing Caelynn to vanlife. The two post frequent updates on their adventures together.

