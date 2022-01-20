Caelynn Miller-Keyes goes to the ER after she’s bitten by her new dog

A plastic surgeon treated Caelynn Miller-Keyes after she was bitten on the face by her new dog. Pic credit: @Caelynn Miller-Keyes/Youtube

Caelynn Miller-Keyes rushed to the ER after she was bitten on the face by her newly-adopted dog.

“Today, Alastair bit my face, and it was gushing blood,” Caelynn said in her Youtube video. “I was freaking out. Just having a dog come at your face is really scary.”

Caelynn shares 9-year-old Alastair Moody with her boyfriend and fellow Bachelor in Paradise contestant Dean Unglert. The couple only recently announced the adoption in an Instagram post.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes is treated by a plastic surgeon for the dog bite

Caelynn revealed in an Instagram story last night that Alastair had bitten her after a confrontation with another dog and that she would be receiving stitches. She also included a photo of herself with gauze and tape over the wound.

“I had a little accident with Al on the other day,” Caelynn wrote. “He bit my face when I tried to get him away from a dog that was being aggressive towards him. It definitely could’ve been worse, and I’m super lucky!”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum shared more details to her first YouTube video of the new year. The two were outside in their front yard, and a passing German Shepherd became aggressive toward Alastair. When Caelynn attempted to pick him up, Alastair bit her face right above her lip.

Pic credit: @caelynnmillerkeyes/Instagram

Although Caelynn spent five hours waiting in the hospital, she eventually found a plastic surgeon with an immediate opening and was in and out in under an hour.

Caelynn also shared that she’d recently been watching a lot of videos on what to do in similar situations and feels that she acted wrongly. Caelynn and Dean are now planning to contact a trainer to prevent the incident from happening again in the future.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert’s new dog helps them heal

Despite the accident, Caelynn praised her new dog in the video for keeping the couple laughing and for helping them heal from the death of their first beloved dog, Pappy.

The video also included several clips of Alastair following Caelynn around the house, playing and lounging after getting 12 teeth pulled.

“He just wants to be close to me. He is the cutest thing ever,” Caelynn said. “He is the cuddliest boy in the world.”

Dean and Caelynn first fell in love on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 and eventually left the beach together after a rocky start. The couple has since posted their adventures together and shown joint compassion for senior animals.

Caelynn has made it clear that the accident will not change their love and dedication to the newest family member.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.