Darcey Silva fawns over ‘sexy’ husband Georgi Rusev

Darcey Silva has continued to express her desire to get married since we first met her on 90 Day Fiance years ago.

So now that her dream has been made a reality, it’s no surprise that she wants to share it with the world.

The Darcey & Stacey star recently posted a shirtless snap of her “sexy” husband, Georgi Rusev, on social media, and the Bulgarian native is raving about his wife as well.

Georgi and Darcey have been through a lot over the past few years, and their on/off relationship has played out for the last few seasons.

The last time we saw the couple, they weren’t even together, as Darcey had vowed that she was done with Georgi once and for all.

Georgi, however, was not ready to give up on the mom of two, and he tried his best to win back her heart.

His diligence paid off because not only did they reconcile, but they also made it to the altar.

The couple got married on November 11 — a very special date for Darcey — but we’re waiting to see if they will have a televised wedding with all the bells and whistles when the show returns.

Darcey & Stacey star Darcey Silva shares a snap of her ‘sexy’ husband Georgi Rusev

Darcey is a happily married woman, and she’s not shy about showing off her hunkey husband.

The TLC star posted a photo on her Instagram Story of a shirtless Georgi clad only in white boxer shorts as he leaned against the doorway.

“My husband! Love you sexy! ❤️,” wrote Darcey on the snap.

Georgi Rusev strikes a pose. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Meanwhile, Georgi also shared love for his wife on Instagram.

The snap showed a glammed-up Darcey lying in bed as she posed for the photo with one hand in her hair.

“My beautiful wifey ❤️ @darceysilva,” wrote Georgi on the photo.

Darcey Silva is in bed. Pic credit: @georgirusev.tv/Instagram

Darcey and Stacey Silva have something new up their sleeves

We’re still waiting to hear news about Season 5 of Darcey & Stacey, but the Silva twins have something else up their sleeves.

Monsters and Critics recently reported that a new reality TV show named Stacey & Darcey could be in the works.

The twins teased the new project in a recent post but didn’t share any details. It could be that TLC did not renew the show for another season, as there have been some rumblings that it was canceled.

The twins have a large social media following and a lot going on in their personal and professional lives. Maybe the show could get picked up by another network.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.