90 Day Fiance rumor: Did Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev get married?

Rumors indicate Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev tied the knot over the weekend.

Neither Darcey nor Georgi have confirmed that they got married, and we don’t expect them to spill the tea quite yet.

However, despite calling off their engagement some time ago, Monsters and Critics found many clues that the couple had reconciled.

Remember that we also posted a video of Georgi ring shopping at Tiffany & Co. over the summer while Darcey and her twin sister Stacey were on a trip to Dubai.

At this point, the Darcey & Stacey stars are no longer hiding the fact that they’re back together — they just haven’t publicly confirmed it.

However, now we’re wondering if the couple has taken their relationship a step further and are now man and wife.

Did 90 Day Fiance star Darcey Silva marry Georgi Rusev over the weekend?

Georgi Rusev got snatched over the weekend with facial fillers in his cheeks, jawline, and lips, but was all that cosmetic work for his wedding to Darcey?

The Bulgarian native was in Darcey’s hometown of Connecticut, where the nuptials allegedly took place.

Instagram user @90sipsofrealitea got a message from a woman who claimed she was contacted to take photos of the couple’s wedding but turned it down because they wanted her to do it for free.

The 90 Day Fiance fan page shared a screenshot of the exchange with the woman –who asked to remain anonymous.

The message read, “Just a little FYI Darcy Silvia married Georgi this weekend in a very tiny private ceremony in Connecticut.”

The woman said she was contacted at the last minute to photograph Darcey and Georgi’s wedding, but the couple expected her to do it for “free.”

The photographer said she was contacted by Darcey’s agent but passed on the offer.

“Even after offering them a discounted rate for a few hours they still hinted that all were doing their wedding free and they only had a tight budget,” said the woman.

Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev enjoy fancy dinner in Connecticut

Speaking of free, it seems the Darcey & Stacey stars also copped a free dinner/reception at a fancy eatery in Connecticut after tying the knot.

Darcey posted a few promo videos on her Instagram Story where she raved about the food and ambiance at Bella Gio Restaurant and urged her 1.4 million Instagram followers to check them out.

Georgi also promoted the restaurant on his page by posting a photo of his food and red wine and called it “The best food in Connecticut.”

Meanwhile, Darcey and Georgi didn’t show any indication they were together, and we’re guessing that’s because they’re filming for the new season.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.