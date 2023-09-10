Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev confirm they’re back together with cute date-night snap

It’s official guys! Georgi Rusev and Darcey Silva are back together, and 90 Day Fiance fans have much to say about that.

We have long since suspected that the formerly engaged couple had reconciled despite Darcey’s claims that she wanted to move on.

Georgi had no such desire and made that very clear in Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey.

He wasn’t too happy that his ex was back on the dating scene and had even hired a professional matchmaker to help her find the perfect guy.

Despite some promising prospects, it was a failed venture for the mom of two.

Not only did it not work out with any of the men she went on dates with, it didn’t quite work out with her matchmaker either. That turned out to be great news for Georgi, who was confident that he and Darcey would reconcile.

No one knew until later that he had a right to feel that way after a secret rendezvous with Darcey in Miami, which she claimed was a one-time thing, but was it?

Georgi Rusev confirms rekindled romance with his ex-fiancee Darcey Silva

No one should be surprised that Georgi and Darcey are back together, but, shockingly, they’re no longer keeping it a secret.

We put two and two together months ago when we noticed that the duo was often at the same place, at the same time. However, they were careful not to post any photos together until now.

Georgi shared a photo on Instagram as he cozied up with Darcey during what seemed like a date night.

The couple seemed very happy as they sat close to each other, with both showing off big smiles for the snap.

“D&G like Dolce & Gabbana….❤️” Georgi captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Monsters and Critics has been hinting at their reconciliation for months, as earlier this year, their flirty exchange raised eyebrows.

A few months later, the two appeared to be on a date in Miami as our eagle eyes saw a man’s arm in Darcey’s cropped photo that looked very much like Georgi’s.

The guessing game is over as the two are no longer hiding their romance.

90 Day Fiance viewers are happy that Georgi and Darcey are back together

After posting the photo online, 90 Day viewers had much to say about Darcey and Georgi’s reconciliation.

“Please let this be real… I bloody love the both of you!!! Big love from Australia 🇦🇺,” said one commenter.

“Always been routing for you guys! I can tell you really love Darcy. She deserves that kind of 💘,” said someone else.

One viewer wrote, “I been knew they never broke up you can tell their chemistry is too strong ❤️.”

Pic credit: @georgirusevtv/Instagram

Someone exclaimed, “Awwwww hope u both get ur 2nd chance at love again 😍x.”

Another added, “Beautiful couple!!!! Match made!! 🔥🔥🔥😍 just be together!!”

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.