Georgi Rusev shopping for rings in the US while Darcey Silva enjoys her time in Dubai

Georgi Rusev is hell-bent on keeping us confused about his relationship with Darcey Silva, and his latest post just solidified that.

As if we weren’t curious enough about what is going on between the TLC star and the Bulgarian native, his social media post just threw us for a loop.

Why is Gerogi taunting us by posting a video while ring shopping at Tiffany & Co.? That’s what inquiring minds want to know.

While Darcey’s off-and-on ex-fiance is busy looking at jewelry, she is living her best life in Dubai with her sister Stacey Silva.

The women have been in Dubai for a few days now, and they’ve been keeping us updated on their escapades with a slew of stylish and heavily filtred snaps.

However, will there be a surprise waiting for Darcey when she returns to the US? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Georgi Rusev was caught ringing shopping at Tiffany & Co.

Georgi wasn’t so much “caught” ring shopping since he was the one who posted the video on his Instagram Story.

The Darcey & Stacey star knew exactly what he was doing when he shared the video from inside Tiffany & Co. and zoomed in on a pair of his and hers wedding bands.

The snap showed a pair of matching wedding bands, one gold and one silver, covered in diamonds and placed on the glass counter.

Georgi chose the most appropriate song, White Wedding by Billy Idol, to taunt us further.

We’re wondering if this is a sign that Georgi has reconciled with Darcey and is ready to put a ring on it!

A few weeks ago, Monsters and Critics reported on the flirty exchange between the two that had people convinced that they were back together, and viewers might be right about this one.

90 Day Fiance star Darcey Silva is enjoying her time in Dubai

While all of that is taking place in the US, Darcey and Stacey are living it up in Dubai.

The sisters jetted off to the luxurious country for Fashion Week, and they recently gave us a peek at their first shopping day.

The sisters picked out the most stunning dresses covered in bling as they tried to find the perfect outfits for the fashionable event. However, that’s not the only thing the twins did to prepare for the VIP event.

Before they jetted out of the country, the TLC stars pampered themselves with a few procedures to get Dubai ready.

The women looked gorgeous after a trip to The Dash Bar in Miami, where they got eyelash extensions and laminated brows.

Do you think Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev are back together and ready to tie the knot?

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.