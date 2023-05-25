Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev’s flirty exchange has 90 Day Fiance fans convinced they’re back together

90 Day Fiance fans are rooting for Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev to get back together, and it looks as though their wish may just come true.

Darcey and Georgi’s up-and-down romance played out during Seasons 1 through 4 of Darcey & Stacey.

After failed relationships with Jesse Meester and Tom Brooks, Darcey began dating Bulgarian masseuse Georgi. Things got serious between the duo, and they ended up getting engaged in 2020.

However, after hitting a rough patch in their relationship, Darcey and Georgi called off their engagement. They worked through their issues and got back together, and Georgi got down on one knee for a second time, only for them to break it off once again.

Finally, Darcey employed the help of a professional matchmaker and met Zach Fazz and Cicero Pinto. Both men seemed like good fits for Darcey, but neither worked out in her favor.

During Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey, after two more failed attempts at finding love, Darcey and Georgi admitted to a brief sexual encounter when he was in Miami, much to the shock of their family.

Judging by their flirtatious behavior, it looks like Darcey and Georgi might have been keeping their spark alive all this time, but behind the scenes.

Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev get flirty on Instagram

Georgi recently shared a post to Instagram where he posed from a country club aboard a yacht, enjoying some tequila and cigars. Georgi wore a zebra-print top paired with white pants with aviator sunglasses and sported his newly-colored blonde hair in a new shorter ‘do.

“Boat day with @samboat 🛥 and @eleven20tequila 🥃🍾 . . . #georgirusev #miami #miamibeach #boatdays #fundays,” Georgi wrote in the accompanying caption.

In the comments section of Georgi’s post, Darcey showed up and initiated what seemed like some flirting, writing, “Loving the Miami heat! ❤️🔥”

Georgi replied with a fire and red heart emoji.

Darcey and Georgi shared a flirty exchange on his Instagram post. Pic credit: @georgirusev.tv/Instagram

Seeing Darcey and Georgi’s interaction got his followers talking in the comments section, with many of them expressing that they’re fully on board with a Darcey and Georgi love reconnection.

Darcey & Stacey and 90 Day Fiance fans are hoping Darcey and Georgi have rekindled their romance

“Honestly if they are back together I would love it!” wrote one such Darcey & Stacey/90 Day Fiance fan. “We only see a fraction of this relationship on the show. And I think there cute together. Everyone has problems just have to work through it.”

Another told Darcey that she “better be back” with Georgi, calling the two “soulmates.”

Darcey & Stacey and 90 Day Fiance viewers are rooting for a rekindled romance between Darcey and Georgi. Pic credit: @georgirusev.tv/Instagram

Others expressed how happy they’d be to learn that Darcey and Georgi are giving it another chance, with one begging them to work it out.

Are Darcey and Georgi keeping their relationship under wraps for reality TV?

If Darcey and Georgi have rekindled their romance, it may have started when they admitted to hooking up during Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey.

Since then, they’ve been spotted together on more than one occasion, further sparking rumors that they’re an item. In addition, the two currently follow each other on Instagram — take that to mean what you will — and Georgi has been showing up in the comment sections of Darcey’s posts lately, too. Not to mention, Georgi recently shared a photo of himself and Darcey walking arm-in-arm down the aisle for Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj’s wedding renewal ceremony.

Perhaps Darcey and Georgi’s romance is in full swing, but they can’t spill the tea since it’ll all play out during a future season of Darcey & Stacey.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.