Darcey Silva flashes exclusive black card during night out with mystery man

Darcey Silva recently enjoyed a fabulous night out in Miami, and let’s just say money was no object.

She shared lots of snaps and looked happier than ever while holding up an exclusive black card, reserved for the ultra-wealthy.

My little eagle eyes also spotted the hand, and arm of a man in the clip, and honestly, I’m pretty convinced that it was Darcey’s ex-fiance Georgi Rusev.

The pair have been extra cautious about not being seen on camera or in photos together, but that could be because they’re filming for another Season of Darcey & Stacey.

This has not been confirmed by the network but it makes perfect sense because Darcey and her twin sister Stacey have a legion of fans.

The Silva twins even snagged the coveted Reality TV Royalty title at the 2022 staging of the annual American Reality TV Awards (ARTAS).

Furthermore, their show was also nominated this year in the Feel Good Show category, and the duo is hoping to snag their second award at the ARTAS.

With this being said, it only makes sense for the network to churn out another season.

90 Day Fiance star Darcey Silva flashes an exclusive black card

Darcey Silva is living her best life in Miami, and during her recent night out we didn’t see any signs of her sister Stacey.

It appears that Darcey was on a date with a mystery guy, although I’m using that term lightly.

In the video, which was initially posted on her Instagram Story, the reality TV star tagged her location as Mau and wrote “Let’s do it big it Mau Miami!”

The clip showed Darcey all dolled up with bold red lips as she sat across the table from someone who recorded her as she held up an exclusive black credit card.

She then took up her drink and clinked glasses with the person, and we spotted a masculine hand wearing a gold watch.

I’m going to go out on a limb here and say that Georgi and Darcey are back together, and another photo posted by Darcey has me convinced.

First of all, if the man in question is not Georgi then why all the mystery right?

Anyway, the mom of two shared another snap and you can see a tiny glimpse of a man’s arm and his fitted shirt in the photo if you look to the far right.

Darcey Silva enjoys a night out in Miami. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

I’m not saying that I know Georgi’s arm from a mile away, but how many men are bold enough to rock a zebra print shirt? Take a look for yourself and let us know if you think it’s Georgi in the photo.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.