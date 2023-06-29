Darcey & Stacey nominated for ‘Feel Good Show’ reality TV award

TLC stars Darcey and Stacey Silva have their eyes on the prize as the twin sisters look to snag their second reality TV award.

The 10th annual American Reality TV Awards (ARTAS) are coming up, and Darcey and Stacey are in the running to take home the grand prize in the “Feel Good Show” category.

Darcey and Stacey’s 90 Day Fiance spinoff show, aptly titled Darcey & Stacey, is among six other reality TV shows nominated for the award.

The other contenders include three ABC shows — America’s Funniest Home Videos, The American Rescue Dog Show, and The Great Christmas Light Fight — and fellow TLC show Say Yes To The Dress.

On the list of nominees from Netflix is Floor Is Lava, and PRIME VIDEO rounds out the category with Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls.

The announcement came this week, as shared on Instagram by American Reality TV Awards.

Darcey and Stacey appeared in the first slide of the post, in full glam and clad in sequined dresses as they struck a pose for the photo.

As mentioned in the caption, fans of Darcey & Stacey can vote for the show by texting ARTAS to 40691 or by visiting the ARTAS website at www.realitytelevisionawards.com through July 20, 2023.

The winners will be announced during The 10th Annual American Reality Television Awards, which premieres in Fall 2023.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Darcey and Stacey snagged the coveted ARTAs Reality Royalty award last year, beating out fellow 90 Day Fiance star Colt Johnson for the title.

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey left viewers wondering about the status of Darcey and Georgi Rusev’s relationship

Darcey & Stacey’s fourth season ended earlier this year. It’s unclear whether Season 5 is in the works, and TLC viewers have mixed feelings about watching another season full of the Silva twins’ dramatic storylines play out.

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey ended with Stacey and Florian Sukaj’s swanky wedding vow renewal ceremony. While Stacey and Florian are still going strong three years after tying the knot, Darcey is still looking for her happily ever after.

The 48-year-old Connecticut native hired a professional matchmaker last season to help find her the man of her dreams. Although there were a couple of contenders, none of them worked out, and viewers learned that Darcey had hooked up with her ex-flame, Georgi Rusev.

Since then, the former couple has continued to spark rumors that they’re romantically involved. Darcey and Georgi have been spotted together at events and have engaged in flirty exchanges on social media, leading TLC viewers to wonder whether they’ve rekindled their romance but are keeping it under wraps for a future season of Darcey & Stacey.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.