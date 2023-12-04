Darcey and Stacey Silva tease new reality TV show, Stacey & Darcey

Darcey & Stacey fans, hold onto your seats because the Silva twins may return to reality TV.

The Silva sisters have four seasons of Darcey & Stacey under their belts – now another one might be in the works.

TLC viewers were introduced to Darcey first when she debuted on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alongside her then-fiance, Jesse Meester.

Stacey became a prominent character in Darcey’s storyline, and before long, the twins snagged their spin-off show, Darcey & Stacey.

Darcey & Stacey viewers have watched the House of Eleven co-founders’ personal lives, including weddings, breakups, business moves, and everything else.

So, if you’ve been fiending to see more of Darcey and Stacey’s storylines play out on TV, you may be in luck.

Darcey & Stacey star Darcey Silva teases a new spin-off featuring herself and her twin sister, Stacey

Darcey shared a post on Instagram over the weekend, teasing a new reality show with a similar name.

In the post, Darcey uploaded a photo of herself and Stacey in full glam, clad in matching form-fitting black gowns and clutching designer handbags.

Text across the middle of the image read, “Stacey & Darcey” in glittery gold font, and the accompanying caption for the post read, “D&S see you soon! ❤️ @darceysilva @staceysilvatv #darceyandstacey.”

Darcey’s post received nearly 9,000 likes, and hundreds of her 1.4 million followers headed to the comments, where some had questions for the reality TV star while others expressed their excitement for what appears to be a new spin-off.

Darcey’s fans are excited about the idea of seeing more of the Silva sisters on reality TV

One of Darcey’s fans brought up her and Stacey’s trip to Dubai and was hopeful that their excursion had been documented for a new show.

“I’m hoping Dubai was a secret season…. Cause that is would be amazing!!” they wrote.

In response, Darcey hinted that may be the case, writing, “yesss! You know us well! Love you! Let’s do it big!”

Another one of Darcey’s Instagram followers commented, “it’s a new show!! Stacey & Darcey ( not to be confused with Darcey & Stacey),” and Darcey raised some eyebrows when she replied, “D&S 💗💗💗.”

Darcey & Stacey Season 4 left off with a wedding and questions about Darcey and Georgi’s romance

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey ended with Stacey’s wedding to Florian Sukaj and left viewers wondering about Darcey’s relationship status with her on-and-off fiancee Georgi Rusev.

After learning that Darcey and Georgi had hooked up while he was in Miami, many people believed they had rekindled their romance on the heels of two broken engagements.

It seemed their fans’ speculation was correct because, as Monsters and Critics reported, Darcey and Georgi went public with their relationship earlier this year and recently tied the knot.

Darcey and Georgi’s Connecticut nuptials would surely make for some dramatic reality television as part of a storyline either on Season 5 of Darcey & Stacey or on a new spin-off, Stacey & Darcey.

If Stacey & Darcey is the name of their new show, there hasn’t been any official word from TLC, although some speculate that another network picked up the show, hence the name swap.

In the meantime, we’ll await an announcement about more air time for the Silva sisters.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.