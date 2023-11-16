Darcey Silva confirms ‘Georgi and I got married’ on special date

The number 11 has a special meaning to Darcey Silva, so it’s no surprise that she chose to marry her longtime boyfriend, Georgi Rusev, on November 11.

Monsters and Critics recently revealed that the couple had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Connecticut, but now it’s been confirmed.

The Darcey & Stacey star recently spoke out and thanked TLC fans for their love and support throughout her journey to find love.

It’s been a rollercoaster journey for Darcey and Georgi, who initially met on social media in 2020 and later announced that they were engaged.

However, it wasn’t smooth sailing for the couple, and they later called off their engagement. In 2022, the couple got engaged again, but later in the year, the engagement was off again.

During Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey, the mom of two was ready to move on and even hired a matchmaker to help her snag a hot new man.

Georgi made it known that he wanted her back, and at first, Darcey stood her ground, but now we know that the Bulgarian native won her over again.

The duo did things a little differently this time around. They never confirmed they were back together — although the signs were there — and they did not announce another engagement, but now they’re married.

90 Day Fiance star Darcey Silva confirms marriage to Georgi Rusev and says ‘love wins’

TLC posted a congratulatory message to Darcey and Georgi on Instagram, along with a comment from the bride.

The post read, “Congratulations to the newlyweds, Darcey and Georgi! 💍☺️ Here’s what she has to say about their big day.”

Darcey admitted that “Georgi and I got married on our special day of November 11th. I’ve been on a long journey to find love, and in the end, love wins.”

“I’m so blessed for you all to be a part of my journey in life, love, and happiness. Thank you for all the love and support! Stay tuned. Love, Darcey xoxo,” she added.

The date 11/11 is a very special one for the Silva twins. It marks the day their older brother, Michael, was born: May 11, 1971. And the day he passed away: July 11, 1998.

Darcey and Stacey’s clothing brand House of Eleven is in remembrance of him, and they have lots of clothes and jewelry with 11/11 incorporated in the designs.

After tying the knot, Darcey posted a tribute to her brother in her Instagram Story by sharing a screenshot of her phone, which had 11:11 displayed on the front.

Darcey Silva posts a tribute to her brother. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

“We love you Michael our beloved brother,” she wrote. “Thank you for watching over us! You’re always in our hearts! 11:11 11/11 ❤️🙏👼.”

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.