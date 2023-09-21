Are Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev getting married? Here’s why their fans think they are

Are wedding bells in Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev‘s future? It sure looks that way after the duo hinted they’d soon become husband and wife.

90 Day Fiance alum Darcey and her on-again-off-again fiance Georgi have been keeping their followers on their toes for years concerning their relationship status, both on TV and off camera.

One minute, the couple is lovey-dovey, and the next, they’re calling off their engagement, and at this point, we’re having trouble keeping up.

However, Darcey and Georgi recently confirmed they have, in fact, reconciled and are back together, as Monsters and Critics previously reported.

A date-night snap uploaded to Georgi’s Instagram earlier this month saw him and Darcey posing for a cute couple’s photo while out to dinner in Miami.

Now, it looks as though the lovebirds are finally ready to take their relationship to the next level — as in husband-and-wife next level.

Darcey & Stacey viewers are convinced wedding bells are in the near future for Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev

This week, Darcey and Georgi sparked major rumors of an impending wedding. Georgi got his Instagram followers talking after he uploaded a photo of himself clad in a tuxedo, looking clean-cut and dapper.

In the caption, the Bulgarian massage therapist teased, “It’s finally happening! ❤️.”

Georgi’s photo prompted many of his IG followers to dash straight to the comments section to ask what most of us are wondering: are Georgi and Darcey finally tying the knot?

“Omg! I hope you two are getting married,” read one of the comments.

Another Instagram user told Georgi, “I think you guys would be good together!!” and urged him, “Just tie the knot already!!”

“I hope this means what I’m thinking it means,” penned another one of Georgi’s fans, cheering on his relationship with Darcey.

Georgi’s followers are hopeful that he and Darcey are preparing to tie the knot. Pic credit: @georgirusev.tv/Instagram

Another follower asked, “Are y’all getting married????” with another commenting, “Yessss FINALLY!!! I knew y’all were meant to be together!!”

Darcey sparks rumors that she’ll soon become Mrs. Rusev

Georgi wasn’t the only one to hint that he and Darcey were getting ready to tie the knot. Darcey also added fuel to the tittle-tattle.

The TLC star uploaded the photo from Georgi’s post to her Instagram Story and captioned it with a gif reading, “it’s finally happening.”

Darcey shared Georgi’s photo to her Story, sparking more questions about wedding bells in the near future. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Darcey and Georgi’s up-and-down love story

Darcey, 48, and Georgi, 36, kept their engagement hush-hush for months before going public with the news in 2020. Viewers watched as their up-and-down love story played out on Darcey & Stacey and witnessed the couple call off their engagement twice.

However, during the Season 3 finale of Darcey & Stacey, Georgi got down on one knee in front of Darcey’s teenage daughters, Aniko and Aspen, to pop the question for a second time, and she accepted.

Georgi’s Instagram activity earlier this year may have also provided a clue that he and Darcey are getting hitched. In June 2023, Georgi uploaded a video of what appeared to be his and hers wedding bands as he went shopping at Tiffany & Co.

The song playing over the video was White Wedding by Billy Idol, seemingly proving that he was finally ready to solidify his love for Darcy and put a ring on her finger once and for all.

While Season 5 of Darcey & Stacey has yet to be greenlit, Darcey and Georgi’s wedding would definitely make for some entertaining reality television on the TLC series.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.