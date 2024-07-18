Darcey and Stacey Silva accused of paid publicity stunt: ‘Do they really think we are stupid?’

Did Darcey and Stacey Silva pay for an outlet that marketed them as some of the top businesswomen in the world?

Their critics believe that’s the case.

Darcey and Stacey have come under intense fire in recent years and their critics are again taking aim at their appearance.

But this time, the reality TV stars’ naysayers are skeptical of their latest business-promoting posts on social media.

The Silva twins recently earned themselves a “Most Aspiring Business Leaders 2024″ title by Entrepreneurial Asia.

The company is described as a “media/news company empowering Asia’s visionary leaders with the latest in entrepreneurship and business insights.”

Darcey and Stacey Silva receive rave reviews

Nearly identical posts were recently shared on Instagram, touting Darcey and Stacey as global entrepreneurs and “notable figures” in the entertainment industry.

Darcey was the first to share such a post earlier this week.

The upload included a photo of Darcey dressed to the nines, posing inside a Rolls Royce.

In the caption of the post, Darcey is described as “A renowned American television personality, actress, and fashion designer” who has become “a household name thanks to her captivating presence on TLC’s hit reality shows like 90 Day Fiancé and Darcey & Stacey.”

Darcey’s caption continued, talking about her business, House of Eleven, and how she “[inspires] fans and aspiring entrepreneurs around the world.”

A couple of days later, Stacey uploaded her write-up, featuring a professional photo of her modeling a red, flowy Katerina Bocci dress.

“Stacey Silva, a vibrant and determined television personality, has carved a successful career in the entertainment industry alongside her twin sister, Darcey Silva,” Stacey’s post’s caption began.

Stacey’s caption continued to boast about her accomplishments, calling her story “one of perseverance, creativity, and strong family bonds.”

The posts garnered feedback from fans and critics in the comments section.

Critics believe Darcey and Stacey paid the outlet to endorse them

The sisters’ critics weren’t shy about accusing the Silvas of paying Entrepreneurial Asia to write complimentary articles about them.

“This doesn’t help it’s not a genuine not, it’s not real,” complained @patoiann. “Keep betting on artificial money don’t buy talent.”

The critics are weighing in. Pic credit: @entrepreneurialasia/Instagram

Another critic snarkily asked whether Darcey took a computer class to learn how to post such an article “because this screams ‘homemade!'”

“How much did he pay and who did Daddy Silva call to make this happen??” pondered another chastiser.

One critic asked if Darcey and Stacey thought their followers were “stupid.”

“Is this a joke?!” queried another Instagram user.

Pic credit: @entrepreneurialasia/Instagram

@joannerobidoux added a sarcastic comment reading, “Wow great writer! Fictional.”

Are Darcey and Stacey laughing all the way to the bank?

Despite the harsh criticism they receive online, Darcey and Stacey never stop plugging away.

They are always promoting themselves online and recently added FanBasis as another source of income.

The ladies offer their fans paid experiences, ranging from personal video messages, Instagram follow-backs and likes, bikini try-ons, and virtual meet and greets.

The Silva sisters offer even more experiences on their joint FanBasis account, including coming to a bride-to-be’s bachelorette party and/or wedding, joining a fan for dinner in Miami, or a local meet and greet in Miami with the twins.

Darcey and Stacey’s fees begin at $50 and can exceed $2,000, depending on the experience requested.

Whether or not the Silvas are profiting from their latest business venture remains to be seen, but judging by their combined net worths, Darcey and Stacey have done something writing, financially speaking.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.