Darcey and Stacey Silva are ‘photoshoot ready’ as they show off unbelievable weight loss: ‘Doing it big!’

The Silva twins are camera-ready after working to slim down big time behind the scenes.

Darcey and Stacey have focused on their weight loss efforts in recent months, and it shows.

Between having ESGs (endoscopic sleeve gastroplasties), using Ozempic, and undergoing in-office treatments to target their “problem” areas, the twins unveiled their newly trimmed-down figures for a recent swimsuit photoshoot.

Darcey and Stacey shared footage of themselves behind the scenes as they prepared to model for the camera in some figure-accentuating attire.

The Instagram Story videos were captured and shared to @kimmy_robinson_66’s Instagram Feed in a post captioned, “#darceyandstaceysilva look thinner than ever for their latest photoshoot 🩱👙📸.”

Stacey recorded herself modeling a red one-piece from Ema Savahl Couture, striking several poses in front of a floor-length mirror.

Stacey added a pair of nude platform heels to her look, giving the effect of mile-long legs as she showed off her runway walk.

In the caption of Stacey’s video, she tagged designer Ema Savahal and wrote, “Photoshoot ready.”

Darcey Silva is ‘Doing it big!’ for her latest photoshoot

Darcey got in on the action, too, posing in an identical swimsuit as her sister, also looking trimmer than ever as she showed off her photoshoot look for her fans.

Darcey also uploaded a Reel to her Instagram feed, posing from the photoshoot’s location as Taylor Swift’s song …Ready For It? played in the background.

“Darcey’s ready! Doing it big! ❤️⭐️🎥,” the 49-year-old TLC star wrote in the caption of her video.

90 Day Fiance fans and castmates gush over Darcey’s ‘gorgeous’ transformation

Darcey’s post received thousands of likes, and her fans flocked to the comments section to gush over her photoshoot look.

Darcey’s fellow 90 Day Fiance cast member, Shekinah Garner, was one of the first to comment, telling her, “You girls have the best legs!!”

Others gushed over how “amazing,” “gorgeous,” and “fire” Darcey looked.

“OMG. Such a clean style, modern and sweet at the same time – you look flawless,” added another one of Darcey’s admirers.

Darcey Silva has gone to great lengths to shed unwanted pounds

Last year, after months of speculation that Darcey was using the popular weight-loss drug Ozempic to slim down, the TLC star finally shared the secret to her slimmer physique.

Darcey shared that she did, in fact, use Ozempic as part of her weight-loss journey when she uploaded videos of herself and used the hashtag #ozempic in her caption.

Darcey and Stacey’s plastic surgeon, Dr. Batash, who performed their ESGs, posted on Instagram and revealed that the twins have lost 40 pounds since their ESGs, which Darcey referred to as “the best procedure ever.”

Despite having surgery and using Ozempic injections to lose weight, Darcey wasn’t completely satisfied with the results and took her efforts one step further.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the House of Eleven co-founder visited a med spa to have fat-dissolving injections to target her “problem areas” on her back, just below her bra line.

It’s clear that all of the money Darcey has spent on slimming down has been effective in her endless pursuit of the perfect body.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.