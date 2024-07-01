Darcey Silva under fire for promoting latest cosmetic procedure: ‘She is botched!’

Darcey Silva is at it again.

The reality TV star just underwent her umpteenth procedure in an effort to achieve “snatched” status.

The 49-year-old and her twin sister, Stacey Silva, visited Med Spa Boss Academy for a little touch-up that Darcey coined the “Darcey Doll package.”

Darcey shared some footage of herself getting injected with Botox and filler on Instagram in a post she captioned, “Darcey Doll package! ⭐️

Get snatched today! Best in the biz! ❤️⭐️🎥🎬.”

Darcey’s injector focused on her chin and mouth area during the video, and after receiving all of her injections, Darcey showed off the finished results.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Darcey smiled for the camera, striking several different poses in a cowgirl hat, winking at her fans before the video cut out.

The video was shared to @90dayfianceupdate’s Instagram feed, too, in a Reel captioned, “Darcey calls this her ‘doll package.'”

Hordes of critics bash Darcey’s decision to continue cosmetic alterations

Darcey may have turned off commenting on her post, but her critics showed up in full force in the comments section of @90dayfianceupdate’s post.

Darcey’s naysayers were shocked to see her continuing her quest for beauty perfection, and they weren’t shy about voicing their opinions, either.

“It’s really shocking what they did to themselves,” expressed @lgdavis3. “It’s quite sad. In 10 years it’s gonna be sumthin …..”

Another critic asked, “WTF does she honestly think that looks good…….nooooo.”

In response to Darcey referring to herself as a “doll,” another critic asked, “Doll? Bride of Chucky????”

Pic credit: @90dayfianceupdate/Instagram

More and more comments piled up, begging Darcey and Stacey to stop with the cosmetic interventions and accusing them of “losing track of reality” and suffering from body dysmorphia.

@lacy.roun31 didn’t think Darcey and Stacey looked snatched at all; in fact, they called the sisters “botched!!!”

One of Darcey’s fellow 90 Day Fiance stars, Laura Jallai, added her two cents.

“Bratz dolls?” she asked.

Darcey continues to drastically alter her appearance

Darcey has had so much work done to her face that it’s hard to keep track of what she’s changed about her appearance over the years.

But one thing is for certain: Darcey looks absolutely nothing like the 90 Day Fiance personality we met during Season 1 of Before the 90 Days.

When 90 Day Fiance fans were introduced to Darcey in 2017, not only was she sporting darker hair, but she has since completely transformed her face, becoming nearly unrecognizable in comparison.

Despite the criticism Darcey continually receives on social media, she continues to boast about her cosmetic procedures and surgeries, seemingly unaffected by the negative chatter online.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.