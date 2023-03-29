House of Eleven: Here’s everything you need to know about Darcey and Stacey Silva’s brand

TLC viewers are familiar with Darcey and Stacey Silva from their appearances on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and Darcey & Stacey.

Outside of their reality TV fame, the Silva twins are successful businesswomen who co-own their brand, House of Eleven.

Here’s a rundown of Darcey and Stacey’s company, which has become popular since they’ve risen to reality TV royalty status.

House of Eleven was founded in 2010. Initially, their brand sold only women’s apparel but has since expanded into home goods.

Currently, House of Eleven offers fashion-forward pieces, including tops and bottoms, bodysuits, loungewear, jackets, swimwear, and intimates.

One of their most popular pieces is their Wings Hoodie with their signature logo, as seen on Darcey & Stacey. The hoodie normally retails for $60 but is currently on sale for $45 on their website.

House of Eleven by Darcey and Stacey Silva sells women’s apparel and home goods

In addition to apparel, the Silva twins also sell accessories, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty products. Customers can purchase scented bars of soap, magnetic lash kits, lip gloss, sunglasses, headbands and scarves, shoes, hats, and bags.

Most of House of Eleven’s items are in the $45 – $100 range, while some pieces come with price tags in the $200+ range. Most recently, the twins added home goods items to their inventory.

They’ve added soy candles and silk sleep sets, including scrunchies, eye masks, and pillowcases. Customers can also shop from Darcey and Stacey’s closets, choosing from their favorite pieces.

House of Eleven has been endorsed by celebrities such as Demi Lovato, Jessica Alba, Keke Palmer, Nicki Minaj, and Coco Austin. Coco appeared on House of Eleven’s Instagram feed in the post seen below, in which she repped the Silva sisters’ Floral Long Sleeve Bodysuit, which costs $65 online.

Recently, Darcey and Stacey took their business to the next level when they collaborated with the sneaker resale chain, Impossible Kicks. House of Eleven began as an online-only brand, but they brought their sporty couture collection to Impossible Kicks stores to grow their company.

House of Eleven’s name holds a special meaning to the Silva twins

House of Eleven’s name has a special meaning to the ladies — it’s named after their late brother, Michael Silva, who died of a rare form of cancer called Ewing sarcoma.

Michael’s birthday was May 11, 1971, and he passed away on July 11, 1998, explaining why the number 11 holds such significance for Darcey and Stacey.

House of Eleven has gained popularity since Darcey and Stacey appeared on reality TV. Its Instagram page boasts 65,700 followers and it carries another 20,000 followers on Facebook.

Darcey and Stacey frequently model outfits from House of Eleven during filming for Darcey & Stacey, too, further bringing attention to their business.

You can shop Darcey and Stacey’s brand, including their latest spring arrivals, here.

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.