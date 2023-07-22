Dan Gheesling teases Big Brother 25 involvement

Big Brother 10 winner Dan Gheesling is still a fan favorite.

When fans put together dream casts or lists of the best winners, Dan is usually one of the names mentioned.

And when rumors about Big Brother 25 suggested some returning houseguests, some fans wondered if Dan would play the game again.

In a recent impromptu interview, Dan suggested he might never return to Big Brother.

His life has changed a lot since he last appeared on the show (BB14), and he expressed concerns about playing it differently on a third attempt.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But then Dan took to social media and began teasing people about Big Brother 25.

Dan Gheesling riles up Big Brother fans by talking about BB25

“Big Brother 25?” reads the short tweet from Dan.

His tweet was accompanied by a thinking emoji, suggesting it was a topic on his mind.

The post was harmless enough, possibly hinting that he was thinking about the new season.

But when he failed to clarify the post, people wondered if he was dropping a hint about returning.

“Dan you can’t just say something like that without clarifying that you aren’t playing,” wrote one of Dan’s followers.

Dan responded with a Brian Cranston GIF where he mouthed “Who me?” to keep the tease going.

Twitter followers teased by Dan Gheesling. Pic credit: @DanGheesling/Twitter

The teasing lasted for hours, with Dan’s followers asking questions and getting GIFS as answers.

Dan never stated he would be on Big Brother 25, nor did he say he has anything to do with the new season.

The BB10 winner and BB14 runner-up likely had fun with his followers and will soon be watching the BB25 cast play on television.

Since Dan has already returned to live streaming on Twitch and continues to post on Twitter, it’s unlikely he is on BB25.

The cast reveal for Big Brother 25 is coming up soon, but fans shouldn’t expect to hear Dan’s name.

More news about Big Brother

CBS has shifted the Big Brother TV schedule for Fall 2023, so fans will want to update those calendars.

And former houseguests have given the BB25 cast advice before the season begins.

To pass the time until the August 2 season premiere, fans can enjoy a new podcast from a former Big Brother showmance.

Who will be added to the list of #BigBrother winners? 🏆 Catch the #BB25 premiere with a special 90-minute episode Wednesday, August 2nd on @CBS! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/IeOkORYn2v — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) May 22, 2023

Past Big Brother seasons are available for streaming on Paramount+, Hulu, and Netflix. That includes BB10 and BB14, where Dan became a Big Brother legend.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.