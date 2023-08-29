Daisy Kelliher talks producers stepping in multiple times on Below Deck Sailing Yacht for safety concerns

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher has spoken about how often producers have gotten involved in the crew drama for safety reasons.

Daisy’s the latest star to speak out about production breaking the fourth wall following the two near sexual assaults on Below Deck Down Under.

Laura Bileskalne and Luke Jones were fired for their actions that had camerapeople and producers intervening to prevent the assaults.

Since then, consent and safety have become one hot topic regarding the Below Deck franchise.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Gabriela Barragan shared the consent concerns during her season.

Now, it’s Daisy’s turn to share her story.

Daisy Kelliher talks about producers stepping in for safety concerns on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Speaking with The Irish Sun, Daisy admitted that production has often had to intervene after an incredibly boozy crew night out.

“I’ve seen it happen in my season when production have stepped in. It can be because arguments have got heated or someone’s too drunk” she said before adding, “It happens all the time. It just doesn’t get aired. They’re humans at the end of the day, they have a moral compass, and they’re definitely there for us.”

Daisy reiterated that safety is the main concern for all those involved in the show. There’s no question that some of those crew nights out can come dangerously close to crossing lines, and not just with hookups.

The fights can also be bad, as Below Deck Med viewers witness during Season 6 of the show with stew Lexi Wilson one night.

“Safety is the number one priority for most industries, as it is for them and us,” the chief stew expressed.

Daisy’s comments came just as news broke that Gary King has been accused of sexual misconduct by a production team member.

What has Daisy Kelliher said about accusations against Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King?

As of this writing, Daisy has not discussed the serious allegations against Gary. The first officer, for his part, has denied all allegations.

Gary and Daisy have a rocky past for sure, with Season 4 being one of the most tenuous for the friends. After she hooked up with their pal Colin MacRae, things became weird and tense for the three of them.

Daisy and Gary fought but also flirted, causing problems between her and Colin. By the time the reunion aired, Colin and Daisy were no longer speaking, and her relationship with Gary was shaky.

The three are supposed to attend BravoCon this fall. Daisy recently opened up about seeing Colin for the first time since their split at the fan event.

Gary’s scandal also leaves Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans wondering if he will still be at BravoCon.

In the meantime, Daisy Kelliher has spilled that Below Deck Sailing Yacht producers have had to step in many times during her three seasons.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.