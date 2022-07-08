Daisy Kelliher gushes over Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3, calls production team ‘MVPs’ of show

Daisy isn’t hiding her feeling about her Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 stint. Pic credit: Bravo

Daisy Kelliher has gushed over Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 and declared the production team the real MVPs of the show.

There’s no question that Season 3 of the sailing show was one of the best ever in Below Deck history. The season had something for everyone. From crew hook-ups to crew fights to the anchor dragging, the Parsifal III crew was beyond entertaining.

Even villain Ashley Marti gave social media something to talk about, especially after she thanked Bravo for earning her money on OnlyFans. The bromance between Colin MacRae, chef Marcos Spaziani, and Gary King was also a popular topic for Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans.

Following the Season 3 reunion, some of the crew has reflected on their stint on the show, and Daisy is the latest to do just that.

Daisy Kelliher gushes over Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3

This week Daisy took to social media to reflect on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 and share a slew of photos from her experience.

The chief stew kicked things off with an IG post filled with behind-the-scenes photos taken by the crew on various nights off. One shot did feature Scarlett Bentley, Daisy, and Ashley in their black uniform sitting in the crew mess.

“Film a better season I dare you,” Daisy captioned the series of images.

In another social media message, the Irish beauty shared even more photos from the show. While a couple of pics have been shared previously, Daisy included some never-before-seen pics too.

Daisy used her second post to express her feelings about her Parsifal III crew in general. She didn’t call out each of her colleagues but kept it simple, writing, “So glad we got to share this special time in our lives with you all.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy calls production team ‘MVPs’ of the season

Daisy’s latest share to Instagram gives credit to those who make Below Deck Sailing Yacht the incredible show that it is, the production team. She included a few photos to the post.

“Now to thank the real mvps of the season. Unfortunately I don’t have many photos but want to post a few to represent the huge team behind the production of the series. These guys are the people who make the show and work all year round to being you so many laughs and as for the audio and camera people- how they do what they do I will never know. The support everyone has given me knows no bounds especially @vivychoi,” she expressed.

The blonde beauty did take the time to give her pals Colin and Gary a shout-out as the three completed their second season working together.

It’s no secret Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 will be hard to beat as a favorite among Below Deck fans. One thing is for sure, Season 4 of the sailing show has big shoes to fill.

